Toyota Gazoo Racing commits to new hypercar class at Le Mans

A production version of Toyota Gazoo's GR Super Sport Concept is set to be entered into a new hypercar-based class at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race from 2020.
New rules announced by the FIA will allow hypercars such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie and McLaren Senna to race in competition form from 2020 onwards. Toyota's hybrid concept, revealed last year, looks close to the form that will be adopted by such models and is likely to be part of this new pack.
Homologation rules dictate that the top-rung Le Mans hypercars must be strongly related to roadgoing equivalents, meaning reigning LMP1 champion Gazoo Racing will soon reveal a road-going version of last year's concept.
The company says: "Both road and race car are undergoing design and intensive development at the company’s technical centres in Toyota City, Higashi-Fuji and Cologne." The model's name has yet to be confirmed.
First shown at last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, the concept is based on the company's World Endurance Championship prototype racer, the TS050 Hybrid. The concept features the same carbonfibre structure as the racing model and has a 2.4-litre V6 petrol engine with electric assistance behind its cockpit.
Duuuuuude!
"President of Gazoo Racing,
"President of Gazoo Racing, Shigeki Tomoyama, said: "If the e-Palette Concept [an autonomous pod that was revealed earlier this week in Las Vegas] is the next generation of the horse-drawn carriage, the GR Super Sport Concept would be the polar opposite as the next-generation racehorse. Its appeal is more personal, like that of a much-loved horse to its owner."
Perfect analysis by an insider, just because we are going for electric mass transportation and daily BEV cars, does not mean we still cant have a small amout of new cars with petrol engines, even in hybrid form.
We still need to catter for those who look for an experience when driving, the sounds, the feeling. No one gets the hair on their backs up seeing an EV go by. No we just need someone to come up with a much cleaner Biofuel so the environmentalists can be quiet aswell.
what a beautiful car the
what a beautiful car the shape if it is insane.
