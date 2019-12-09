Take a bow, the motorsport champions of 2019

Colin Turkington
The Portadown driver isn’t the flashiest driver in the British Touring Car Championship but, as he showed by wrapping up his record-equalling fourth title, he is definitely one of the best. He had the benefit of running the rapid new BMW 3 Series but still drove brilliantly to fend off challenges from team-mate Andrew Jordan and works Honda driver Dan Cammish.
Ott Tänak
The Toyota Yaris WRC driver ended Sébastien Ogier’s six-year World Rally Championship title run in style, securing the crown with six event victories. The Estonian was crash prone in his early career, but his form this year showed his development. He also caused a stir by jumping ship from Toyota: he’ll defend his crown in a Hyundai i20 WRC.
Jamie Chadwick
The 21-year-old from Bath was a pre-season favourite for the inaugural women-only W Series championship. She rose brilliantly to those expectations and also served as a fine ambassador for a category that many were sceptical about. Chadwick is a bright talent for the future – regardless of her sex or who she’s competing against.
