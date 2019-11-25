Rolling start: Shock privateer win in WEC, Alonso's Dakar development, rising star Nico Muller and more

Ingram triumphant

Skoda Fabia R5 driver Chris Ingram became the first Briton to win the European Rally Championship since 1967, after battling to a fourth-place finish on the season-ending Rally Hungary. Ingram’s title rival Alexey Lukyanuk suffered a puncture on the final stage and could only finish second behind Frigyes Turán.

F1 sets 'zero carbon' aim

Formula 1 has pledged to work towards a “net-zero carbon footprint” by 2030. The sustainability plan is aimed at covering all on-track activity and sporting operations, with an added promise to “ensure we move to ultra-efficient logistics and travel and 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories”. All events should be “sustainable” by 2025, meaning a ban on single-use plastics and a commitment to all waste being reused, recycled or composted.

Battle for Miami

F1 might still be going to Miami in 2021. Carlos Giménez, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, has blocked a resolution by county commissioners that would have prevented the use of public roads for the street race. The event is due to be held in the area surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, and organisers are now looking for a solution to ensure the race goes ahead.

Alonso's Dakar boost

Fernando Alonso scored his first rally-raid podium in his first practice event for next year’s Dakar Rally. The double F1 champion took third place on the Al Ula-Neom Cross-Country Rally in Saudi Arabia – which will host the 2020 Dakar – in his Toyota Hilux.

Rising star

Nico Muller: All-rounders who are comfortable racing everything – single-seaters, touring cars, sports cars and even in rallycross – are supposedly rare these days, but the 27-year-old Swiss is something of a throwback. After a respectable junior career, Müller has shown genuine versatility in what he has chosen to race, but is best known as a DTM frontrunner. Second in the points this year with three wins, he will now make his Formula E debut this weekend in Saudi Arabia beside ex-Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley at the Dragon team.

Great racing cars: