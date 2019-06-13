Analysis: Why 1999 was Mercedes' last year at Le Mans

At 23 and still only just starting his professional career, Webber’s response was simply to get back in the car – as racing drivers do. In the Saturday morning warm-up, he headed back out, this time with TV cameras trained on him. Heading down the Mulsanne, as he crested a brow behind a Chrysler Viper, the unthinkable happened. He flipped again.

“I just couldn’t believe what was happening,” he writes. “It simply had not crossed my mind that it could happen again… Two thoughts went through my head. The first was for the team: what the f*** were those guys doing, giving me a car like this? And then: ‘There’s no way I can be that jammy again; I don’t want any pain, I want it to be over quick’.”

To those of us watching, we’ll never forget Webber’s ashen face when he emerged from the car that had landed this time on its roof. Two flying accidents and on neither occasion had he left the track and flown into the trees that line most of it – or into a crowd enclosure, for that matter. What an escape.

Most expected Mercedes to withdraw in the circumstances. But come the afternoon, there they were: two Silver Arrows CLRs lined up to take the start.

In the midst of the crisis, the team had even called Adrian Newey, who was in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix in his capacity as tech boss for the McLaren-Mercedes F1 team. His advice was not to race, to withdraw immediately – but he was ignored.

Arrogance? Denial that its car could be at fault? Whatever, the decision to race was astounding, especially in the context that this was Mercedes, of all teams. For some, the horror of Le Mans 1955 was still within living memory – but history was disregarded.

Like Webber, Dumbreck was too young and too ambitious to argue. And the thing is, the car was quick and the competitive instinct that a win was here for the taking appeared to overrule common sense. Dumbreck was running third and lining up a move on the Toyota ahead of him when it happened, 75 laps into the race.

Just after the kink on the run to Indianapolis, the camera caught the front of the CLR lifting off, like a plane on take-off. It completed three somersaults, flew beyond the barriers and landed out of sight, seemingly in some trees. By pure fortune, Dumbreck landed the right way up and in an area only recently cleared of pine trees. Like Webber, he’d somehow got away with it.

“I saw the sky and thought ‘I know what’s happening now’,” he recalls today. “I have no memory after that until I was lying on a stretcher going into the ambulance. Suddenly I was afraid: can I feel my arms and legs? They wanted me to stay still because they were worried about spinal injury. But they allowed me to move my arms and wiggle my toes. I did… and I was all right.”