Formula 1 reveals record 22-race calendar for 2020

Formula 1 bosses have revealed a draft calendar for 2020, with the addition of events in the Netherlands and Vietnam resulting in a record 22 races.

With several long-running events, including Britain, Spain and Australia, recently agreeing to new contracts the new events have resulted in the largest-ever F1 calendar. There were 21 races in both 2016 and 2018. The calendar still has to approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council in October.

The Australian Grand Prix retains its traditional season-opening slot on 15 March, while Abu Dhabi continues to host the finale on 29 November.

Vietnam will become the 34th country to host a world championship event on 5 April, with a race staged on a street circuit in the capital city of Hanoi. The Dutch Grand Prix, held at the historic Zandvoort track, will return to the calendar after 35 years on 3 May, in part because of the huge popularity of Dutchman Max Verstappen.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held on 19 July. As expected the calendar doesn’t include the German Grand Prix, which has struggled financially in recent years. The Italian Grand Prix is scheduled for 6 September, although race organisers and F1 chiefs have yet to finalise a new contract.

2020 Formula 1 World Championship calendar (subject to approval)

15 March Australia (Melbourne)

22 March Bahrain (Sakhir)

5 April Vietnam (Hanoi)

19 April China (Shanghai)

3 May Netherlands (Zandvoort)