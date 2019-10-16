New Nissan Rogue hints at styling of next X-Trail

Spy shots reveal Juke-inspired changes to upcoming Rogue, which are likely to be adopted by new X-Trail
16 October 2019

The new Nissan Rogue, spotted testing ahead of its 2021 US launch, hints at the design of the fourth-generation X-Trail.

These images of the Rogue also suggest a heavy styling influence from Nissan’s recently revealed Juke, as the manufacturer seeks to implement a familiar look across its model range.

The new Rogue appears bulkier than its predecessor. The grille is more prominent, while large wheel arches and a more muscular rear also signal links with the Juke.

However, the main changes are at the car’s front, where Nissan, following the Juke, has split the old Rogue’s single headlights and moved to a squarer design, which is similar to the front of a Range Rover.

Inside, the new Rogue has more technology than the outgoing model. The instruments are digital for the first time. Other additions include an updated infotainment system, large touchscreen display with sat nav features and a black and chrome, set-in-place gearstick. These details are also expected to carry over into the X-Trail.

Our Verdict

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail road test review - hero front

Can a better-mannered X-Trail challenge others vying for family SUV superiority - including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The X-Trail is likely to keep both petrol and diesel powertrains, as well as offering a hybrid variant, as Nissan moves towards its target of selling one million electrified vehicles a year by 2022 in line with tough new CO2 regulations. A hybrid Rogue is already available in the USA.

Nissan would not comment on its plans for the next-generation X-Trail, due in 2021.

The large SUV was originally meant to be built in Nissan’s Sunderland plant, but earlier this year, Nissan cancelled its plans citing the diesel sales downturn and Brexit uncertainty as two key factors. Production of the second-generation Juke, however, has remained at the plant, and got underway earlier this month.

READ MORE

Analysis: How will car makers meet new CO2 laws?

Dyson axes electric car project

Nissan 'to review future' of Sunderland plant in case of no-deal Brexit

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week