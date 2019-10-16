New Nissan Rogue hints at styling of next X-Trail

The new Nissan Rogue, spotted testing ahead of its 2021 US launch, hints at the design of the fourth-generation X-Trail.

These images of the Rogue also suggest a heavy styling influence from Nissan’s recently revealed Juke, as the manufacturer seeks to implement a familiar look across its model range.

The new Rogue appears bulkier than its predecessor. The grille is more prominent, while large wheel arches and a more muscular rear also signal links with the Juke.

However, the main changes are at the car’s front, where Nissan, following the Juke, has split the old Rogue’s single headlights and moved to a squarer design, which is similar to the front of a Range Rover.

Inside, the new Rogue has more technology than the outgoing model. The instruments are digital for the first time. Other additions include an updated infotainment system, large touchscreen display with sat nav features and a black and chrome, set-in-place gearstick. These details are also expected to carry over into the X-Trail.