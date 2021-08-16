The best cars of the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Back for its 70th year, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance returned with some of the world’s finest cars on show.

Models from past and present were displayed with full capacity crowds at the event in California, US, with several models making their public debuts.

Here’s our list of the show’s best cars from Pebble Beach and the wider Monterey Car Week.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider

The 1160bhp Valkyrie has gained a drop-top variant, presented at the Concours d’Elegance. Aston Martin admits a marginal change in weight but says the Spider will still top out at more than 217mph (or 205mph with the roof off). The hypercar also gains revisions to its carbonfibre tub and aerodynamics, ensuring the Spider closely matches the hardtop’s performance. The Spider is the third derivative of the Valkyrie to be shown, following the near-ready standard coupé and the track-only AMR Pro coupé.

Audi Skysphere

Attendees of the Car Week earned a first glimpse of Audi’s shapeshifting, self-driving Skysphere concept. The electric roadster is the first of three electric concepts that Audi will present over the next few months. A large two-door convertible, it was developed around the principles of Level 4 autonomy, meaning it can drive unaided on roads equipped with the necessary infrastructure. It has a rear-mounted motor that sends 624bhp and 553lb ft or torque to the rear wheels only for a 0-62mph time of 4.0sec.