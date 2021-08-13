BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner as 'pinnacle' of GT range
UP NEXT
New Honda NSX Type S is limited-run 592bhp swansong

New Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner as 'pinnacle' of GT range

Most expensive series-production Bentley yet is first Mulliner model offered with hybrid power
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
13 August 2021

Bentley’s Mulliner coachbuilding division has turned its hand to the Flying Spur saloon which is claimed to "the ultimate in four-door luxury" and will be the firm's most expensive series-priduction model yet.

Revealed at Monterey Car Week in California, the Flying Spur Mulliner will be the third member of the Bentley Mulliner Collections line-up that is offered by the Crewe firm's bespoke coachbuild division, joining similarly top-end versions of the Continental GT coupé and convertible.

The new machine will be offered with all three Bentley powertrains available for the Flying Spur: the V6 plug-in hybrid, V8 and W12. The PHEV version will be the first Mulliner model to use an electrified powertrain.

The Flying Spur Mulliner is differentiated from the rest of the range through a subtle makeover and a raft of bespoke features. The exterior features exclusive two-tone 22in wheels with self-levelling centre caps that keep the Bentley logo upright as the wheels rotate and a ‘double diamond’ mesh pattern for the front grille and lower air intakes. There are also silver-capped wing mirrors, an electronically deployed Bentley logo and jewel fuel and petrol caps.

The interior has also been heavily reworked, including Mulliner-braned tread plates and deep-pile mats, embroidered seats,  ‘3D’ leather on the door panels, and electrically folding picnic tables for rear passengers. The interior will be offered in eight custom-designed three-colour combinations. Bentley claims that the 'diamond in diamons' quilting on the interior upholstery took 18 months to develop, with each diamons involving 712 individual stictches.

The centrepiece of the dashboard is a a brushed silver Mulliner clock, which is combined with a digital drive instrument panel featuring a custom Mulliner theme. The model also features Bentley's rotating display, a panoramic sunroof and heated seats.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Flying Spur 2020 road test review - hero front

Bentley Flying Spur

Continental’s four-door sibling suddenly has some imposing boots to fill. Is it up to it?

Read our review
Back to top

Prices for the PHEV haven’t been confirmed, but the V8 costs from £220,100 and the W12 from £230,400, making it the priciest series-production Bentley yet.

READ MORE

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Coupe is brand's “luxury pinnacle”

Mulling things over: What next for Bentley coachbuilding division?

First drive: 2021 Bentley Mulliner Bacalar prototype review

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 Mulliner Driving Spec 4dr Auto
2016
£72,890
17,793miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 S 4dr Auto
2017
£78,950
16,085miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4dr Auto
2019
£184,990
9,993miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4dr Auto
2020
£185,000
1,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 4dr Auto
2020
£189,890
8,579miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 4dr Auto
2020
£189,890
9,563miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4dr Auto
2020
£189,990
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 4dr Auto
2021
£209,000
600miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4dr Auto
2020
£215,000
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives