Limited-run Ford GT pays tribute to 1964 prototype

The Ford GT will gain a limited-run model to pay homage to the prototypes that led to the firm’s Le Mans-winning supercar, featuring racing decals and exposed carbonfibre.

The GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition was revealed at the Monterey Car Week, appearing alongside the last remaining Ford GT/105 prototype from 1964.

The 647bhp model gains Wimbledon White exterior paint with blue graphics, including an over-the-roof triple racing stripe. It also recieves silver brake calipers and exposed carbonfibre features, including the 20in wheels, mirror stalks, side sills, engine louvers, front splitter and rear diffuser.

Carbonfibre also adorns the interior, with the door sills, A-pillars and centre console finished in the material, partnered with blue Alcantara seats with silver stitching. The steering wheel, meanwhile, is finished in Ebony Alcantara with black stitching.

“This is the first Ford GT Heritage Edition that goes beyond celebrating race wins. This one goes deep and honors the earliest of Ford supercar heritage,” said Ford GT programme manager Mike Severson.

“There are a lot of milestone moments in the history of the Ford GT that we’ve celebrated, but the team was unanimous in believing the original prototype was the right vehicle this time around."

Five Ford GT prototypes were initially built, leading to the model that claimed a 1-2-3 sweep at Le Mans in 1966. Just one prototype remains today, still wearing its classic livery.

The GT ’64 Heritage Edition is the sixth special edition that Ford has produced to pay homage to past Le Mans-winning models, with others paying tribute to the 1966 Daytona and the 1968 and 1969 Gulf Oil livery colours.

Prices and production numbers haven't been revealed, but the model will open for order in January next year for approved GT customers.

READ MORE

2021 Ford GT to gain new colours and graphics

Ford GT updated for 2020 with more power, new features

Ford extends production of GT supercar to satisfy demand