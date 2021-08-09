Lotus Evija wears Senna-inspired livery for Monterey Car Week

The Lotus Evija will be presented at the Monterey Car Week with an Ayrton Senna-inspired livery, appearing alongside the new Emira, which will make its US debut at the California-based motor show.

The livery features a bright yellow exterior paint with blue accents, with a general colour scheme inspired by the 1987 Lotus Type 99T, the car Ayrton Senna drove to victory at the Detroit Grand Prix that year.

Senna’s final victory for Lotus came in the 99T, which was the first Lotus F1 car to feature a Honda engine; an RA166-E V6 turbo which produced 800bhp. The Brazilian's performance in the 99T secured third in the Drivers’ Championship, just behind series winner Nelson Piquet and runner-up Nigel Mansell, who both drove for Williams.

The racer was also equipped with computer-controlled active suspension to specially deal with bumpy and technically demanding downtown street circuits, and weighed just 538kg.

The 1972bhp Evija is Lotus' first all-electric car, and will be presented to potential customers at the start of the event, before taking centre stage at The Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel Valley.

It will be the supercar’s second appearance at the Monterey Car Week since its 2019 unveiling, as its first stop was in California before appearing in Japan, China and the Middle East.

The Emira will also be presented in the country for the first time at The Quail alongside the new Radford 62-2, a coachbuilt two-seat coupé inspired by the Lotus Type 62, before appearing at the Laguna Seca Raceway for a celebrity track day.

READ MORE

All-new Lotus Emira kick-starts firm's reinvention with AMG power

How Matt Windle is putting Lotus back on the map

Radford 62-2 is retro coachbuilt special with Lotus V6 power