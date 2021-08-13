BACK TO ALL NEWS
Radford Type 62-2 handed public debut at The Quail
Honda to revive Integra name for new model in 2022

Radford Type 62-2 handed public debut at The Quail

Lotus-based sports car is premiered in exclusive ‘Quail Edition’ specification with Gold Leaf livery
News
2 mins read
13 August 2021

Revived coachbuilder Radford has publically premiered the Type 62-2 for the first time in an exclusive Quail Edition specification, of which only 12 will be made.

The Type 62-2, a two-seat coupé inspired by the 1960s Lotus Type 62 racer, was displayed at the Quail Lodge as part of the Monterey Car Week. The car was shown with its high-spec Gold Leaf livery, with a red, white and gold colour scheme.

The premiere marks the first time the model has been shown to the public. The interior is to be revealed at a later date. 

Radford claims the Gold Leaf specification is “more extreme” than the standard model, with 18in front and 19in wheels, upgraded pistons, conrods, camshafts and electronic mapping. 

The model features a more pronounced front and rear splitters, which the firm says provides “a race car stance,” providing increased aerodynamic downforce.

“The Radford Type 62-2 in Gold Leaf guise, is a really special car,” said designer Mark Stubbs. “Sporting one of the most iconic racing liveries ever to grace a Formula 1 car, gives the car a real presence and sense of occasion.

“We’re only making 12 of these iconic cars, meaning they are already one of the rarest cars that money can buy. And most of them are already allocated to their owners."

The Gold Leaf Type 62-2 model is equipped with more power than the standard Classic variant, producing around 500bhp from a Toyota-derived supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine. 

“The Gold Leaf Type 62-2 that we’re showing at Quail is at the more extreme end of Type 62-2s that money can buy,” said Radford co-founder Ant Anstead. “It's low, sleek and powerful and sports one of the most iconic racing liveries ever created – one of the liveries that the heroes of Formula 1 such as Emerson Fittipaldi and Graham Hill used to race with in the cars that started my passion for cars.

“The Gold Leaf Type 62-2 is light, fast and nimble and will hold its own among even the most accomplished of supercars."

Just 62 models in total will be produced, with 12 in Gold Leaf specification.

Production is set to begin in late 2021, before the first deliveries are made next year.

Radford says that more than half the cars have already been allocated to owners.

