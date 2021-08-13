New Honda NSX Type S is limited-run 592bhp swansong

Honda has boosted the output of the NSX to 592bhp for the limited-run Type S model that will serve as the "ultimate" version of the hybrid V6 supercar.

The 350 versions of the NSX Type S will be the final examples of the machine produced at Honda USA's factory in Marysville, Ohio, where the second-generation model has been built since it was launched in 2015. It is sold under the Acura badge in America and is the third model in that range to gain a Type S version.

The NSX Type S features reworked exterior styling, including a revised front end that has larger air intakes and a downforce-generating spoiler, and a new rear that includes a larger diffuser to add high-speed stability. A carbonfibre roof is standard and there are new Type S badges, red styling accents and the option of a new matt paint finish. Interior styling additions include an Alcantara headliner and embossed NSX and Type S logos on the glove compartment and headrests.

The extra power produced by the 3.5-litre V6 hybrid over the 573bhp offered on the standard NSX has been achieved through the fitment of new fuel injectors, new intercoolers and new turbochargers taken from the NSX GT3 racer. Those upgrades also increase torque by 16lb ft to 492lb ft.

NSX engineers have improved the hybrid battery's usable capacity by 20%, and its output by 10%, and the nine-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been retuned for greater performance, with faster upshifts and more aggressive downshifts.

The gearbox also features a new rapid downshift button that allows drivers to skip several gears by holding the downshift pedal, and in Sport and Sport+ mode, the clutch now engages 50% faster.

Honda says it has reworked the suspension of the NSX Type S to offer increased performance and "emotional connection".

The NSX Type S sits on bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres with new lightweight alloys, and it uses standard Brembo brakes (six-piston items at the front, four-piston rear).

The new model will also be offered with a Lightweight Package, which adds a high-gloss carbonfibre engine cover, carbon-ceramic brakes and interior carbonfibre elements, reducing the weight of the car by 26.2kg.

The NSX Type S is priced from $171,495 (£124,000) in the US, where 300 of the 350 examples will be sold. It will not be offered for sale in the UK, with Honda having withdrawn it from here last year.

