Lamborghini Sian FKP 37: 808bhp hybrid honours late VW boss

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off the most powerful and fastest-accelerating car it’s ever produced - and it’s also the firm’s first hybrid.

Making its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show, the limited-run Siån previews Lamborghini’s plans to take its brand of V12-powered flamboyance into the near future with models such as the next-generation Aventador.

As the model appeared in the flesh for the first time, Lamborghini announced it will enter production as the Siån FKP 37 as a tribute to ex-Volkswagen Group boss Ferdinand Karl Piëch, who died last month. Born in 1937, Piech was instrumental in bringing Lamborghini under the VW Group umbrella in 1998, helping the Italian maker to bring its pivotal Murcielago supercar to market.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "Prof. Dr. Piëch innately understood the attraction and potential of the Lamborghini brand and how it could fit within the Volkswagen Group, whilst retaining its unique Italian super sports car identity and design and engineering DNA.

"Prof. Dr. Piëch was an engineer and an innovator, particularly appreciating the appeal of the iconic Lamborghini V12 powertrain on which today, the Sián FKP 37 combines pioneering hybrid technologies."

The Aventador SVJ’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre 12-cylinder unit has been uprated from 759 to 774bhp with the addition of titanium intake valves, and is mated to a 48v electric motor producing 34bhp, for a combined total output of 808bhp. In what Lamborghini claims is a first for low-voltage hybrid powertrains, the electric motor is integrated into the gearbox and connected to the wheels for low-speed reversing and parking manoeuvres. The charismatic sound of the V12, Lamborghini assures, has been preserved.