Lamborghini Sian FKP 37: 808bhp hybrid honours late VW boss

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off the most powerful and fastest-accelerating car it’s ever produced - and it’s also the firm’s first hybrid.
Making its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show, the limited-run Siån previews Lamborghini’s plans to take its brand of V12-powered flamboyance into the near future with models such as the next-generation Aventador.
As the model appeared in the flesh for the first time, Lamborghini announced it will enter production as the Siån FKP 37 as a tribute to ex-Volkswagen Group boss Ferdinand Karl Piëch, who died last month. Born in 1937, Piech was instrumental in bringing Lamborghini under the VW Group umbrella in 1998, helping the Italian maker to bring its pivotal Murcielago supercar to market.
Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "Prof. Dr. Piëch innately understood the attraction and potential of the Lamborghini brand and how it could fit within the Volkswagen Group, whilst retaining its unique Italian super sports car identity and design and engineering DNA.
"Prof. Dr. Piëch was an engineer and an innovator, particularly appreciating the appeal of the iconic Lamborghini V12 powertrain on which today, the Sián FKP 37 combines pioneering hybrid technologies."
The Aventador SVJ’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre 12-cylinder unit has been uprated from 759 to 774bhp with the addition of titanium intake valves, and is mated to a 48v electric motor producing 34bhp, for a combined total output of 808bhp. In what Lamborghini claims is a first for low-voltage hybrid powertrains, the electric motor is integrated into the gearbox and connected to the wheels for low-speed reversing and parking manoeuvres. The charismatic sound of the V12, Lamborghini assures, has been preserved.
Only 800hp
800hp almost seems too low for a super car when you're in the drag scene, but it's a solid step up from their previous models. Let's hope the reliability keeps!
Bob Cholmondeley
Download Test files wrote:
I don't think buyers will be too worried about reliability, as long as the car be driven from the delivery transporter into the garage for storage.
Citroëniste.
Peter Cavellini
800bhp...enough?
Well, what is enough?, more power only means a higher top speed, if it doesn’t handle, brake well, then outright horsepower is irrelevant without it.
Peter Cavellini.
Deputy
800,900,2000....
... who cares! It looks awesome and will spend it's life crawling through cities or never used as an investment. I'd have one to park in the toy section of my mega-yacht (next to the submarine and below the helipad)
Aussierob
Pedantry alert
Sorry, but “power.......... IS NOT generated by a supercapicitor”
That would be an awesome breach of the laws of physics.
It’s stored in one.
Robbo
Aussie Rob - a view from down under
eseaton
Looks good.
But 34bhp can't be worth the time, weight and complexity. It would be a better proposition without.
And with a proper gearbox.
Theojw71
Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-hybrid!!!!
This was the sound in the Lambo boardroom when they signed this off. The electric motor is used to reverse and park it? This is the best subversion of automotive regulations since Suzuki made the Capuccino out of the Kei car.
