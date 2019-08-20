Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 review

What is it?
Jota. At Lamborghini, the name carries a level of expectation. The SVJ Roadster – that's Super Veloce Jota – is therefore the ultimate expression of what an Aventador can be, not only from a coldly technical perspective but also from a place of flamboyance, high emotion and matt-bronze paint.
This makes for a strange, 217mph conflict of interests – one that also costs more than £400,000 after you’ve ticked the boxes for contrast stitching and some carbonfibre trim on the rocker cover and door mirrors. If you’ve not already suspended reality, do so now.
As a technical exercise, the Roadster presents as a Can-Am sportscar-esque road-racer whose aerodynamic sophistication extends to electronic actuators in the front splitter that channel air through vortex generators on the underbody. There is the same network of flaps found on the coupe; they can vector downforce to either side of the huge carbonfibre rear wing or stall it completely to counteract body roll or maximise straight-line speed respectively. You'd need a racetrack to prove it all works, so that's what Lambo did, setting a new Nürburgring lap record with the coupe. Prego.
The Roadster weighs only 50kg more than coupe, sacrifices just a tenth during the sub-3.0sec dash to 62mph and is largely identical in mechanical terms. The car’s pushrod dampers – stiffer than those of the SV Roadster – are situated in-board and control double-wishbone suspension that, via aluminium subframes, are mounted to a carbonfibre monocoque tub. At each corner there are then carbon-ceramic brake discs larger in diameter than the steering wheel (adorned with rally-style centre-marker) and the rear wheels swivel to help pivot the car or stabilise it, depending on cornering speed.
Boris9119
Raises an Important Question?
Firstly, let me state I am in no way suggesting a Cayman GT4 provides the same level of performance as this Lamboourghini. But let me ask this qustion; which car will you get the most enjoyment from on a daily basis given your limitations as a driver? I have driven Aventadors and Superfast at Las Vegas Speedway and own both GT4 and GT3 as a reference. Yes the Aventador and Superfast are more explosive in a straight line, but I lack the skill to make it count! And on public highways, the place these cars are likely to reside, their performance is irrelevent. YouTube supercars in Monaco and you will see where cars such as these actually live. I suggest you buy a car your ability alows you to actually thrash each day on the street and leave the rest to the speculators and the collectors. In my mind were talking Fiesta ST thru Cayman GT4?
