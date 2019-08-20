Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 review

Save for the sudden impacts of potholes and the like, in Strada mode the SVJ Roadster also cruises respectably well (with such as stiff structure, the spring rates, particularly at the light front axle, can be beautifully relaxed), but you’ll need the sharpened responses and firmer suspension of Corsa – and well-sighted corners – to move beyond this languid state and get anywhere near its dynamic potential.

Here the Lamborghini lacks the adjustability of top-end models from Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche, but has genuinely wonderful balance and grip enough for scything, manic cross-country speed. Which is, in the end, all you really need from an Aventador, because as ever with Lamborghini’s flagship, the technological prowess of its chassis is merely a platform for the emotion of its 6.5-litre V12 engine, and never has that been truer than for the SVJ shorn of its roof.

There's a bit more to it than that, actually. Big Lamborghinis are always defined by their crazy looks and crazy sounds but the Aventador, and especially the SVJ, is a pretty epic drivers' car. First there are things you need to get used to, though – some nice, some not.

Usefully, it's possible to bring the steering wheel way out towards your chest, but doing so creates the disconcerting sensation of vast distance between your palms and the front axle. You can almost feel the steering column sagging in the middle, though of course there's never anything to suggest this is the case. You'll find a good compromise eventually. There's also a considerable pedal offset, which is felt more keenly in our LHD test car because your resting foot is crimped inwards.

When you first climbed aboard (much, much easier when you can half drop yourself in through the open roof) you'll also have noticed the size of the front overhang. Your first few miles in this car will be characterised not by the twelve-cylinder engine or the demented level of attention the bodywork attracts from the general public, but by the acute paranoia of grazing the nose against something.

You never get truly get comfortable with a car like this. Instead of feeling indomitable, if anything the size and mind-blowing speed make the SVJ Roadster feel even more fragile than it really is. It's fantastically direct, though, and gives you confidence. The brake pedal also is a little softer than I'd like but it doesn't take long to work out how little you need to actually press on it.

As mentioned, the SVJ Roadster feels immune to understeer and neither will it oversteer on a dry road, but with even moderate loadings it works its suspension geometries so neatly and accurately. Come out of the throttle a touch mid-corner and the nose hulks inwards like a diving kite. Any corner, at any speed, and the chassis settles into a state where all four contact patches are putting in perfectly equal shifts. The steering is light and car feels poised and delicate and the speed – so much speed – simply comes.

Now overlay this with an open-air ambience, a rear-view mirror crammed full of the least apologetic aerofoil outside of Le Mans and the V12…