Former VW Group boss Ferdinand Piech dies

Ferdinand Piëch, the former head of the Volkswagen Group and a key figure behind the firm’s growth into one of the world’s largest automotive firms, has died, according to reports. He was 82.
German newspaper Bild reported that the Austrian died on Sunday, although the news has yet to be confirmed by the Piëch family, Porsche SE or Volkswagen.
The grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, Piëch created a huge legacy in the car industry, both through his leadership of the VW Group and his skills as an engineer.
Piëch first joined Porsche, the firm founded by his grandfather, after graduating from university in 1963. He led the development of the fabled Porsche 917 sport car, which took the firm’s first Le Mans 24 Hours victory in 1970. But with an agreement in place that no member of the Piëch/Porsche family should be involved in the day-to-day running of Porsche, he left to join the VW Group’s Audi firm in 1975.
As head of Audi’s technical engineering division Piëch led development of the Audi 80 and 100, and played a key role in approving the development of the four-wheel-drive Audi Quattro Group B rally car. He was pivotal in Audi’s reinvention as a premium brand to rival BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
In 1993 Piëch became chair of Volkswagen’s management board, at a time when the company was in deep financial trouble. He turned the firm around by spearheading the development of modular construction techniques that could be applied across the VW Group’s brands, and by the aggressive acquisition of Skoda, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini, along with truck makers MAN and Scandia and the Ducati bike firm.
He also helped to forge closer ties between the VW Group and Porsche, both of which are owned by the Piëch/Porsche family’s holding firm Porsche SE, which Piech owned 10% of.
Boris9119
Some Resume!
Sure there will be some negative nanny's posting I am sure but this guy really was one of the key players from the late 60's until his retirement. He shaped what many of us experienced, enjoyed, lamemted or disdained in the car world rightly or wrongly?
jason_recliner
That's a Shame
Takeitslowly
jason_recliner wrote:
Having read and been disappointed by the comments of a number of degenerates, your post is the clear winner and unlikely to ever be overtaken.
No second thoughts and a retraction?. You must not be capable of thinking first thoughts to have posted that despicable comment. Perhaps you deliberately wish to compound the loss of the family concerned, as they may read this piece and stumble upon your disgraceful post.
There will be some who are not as measured as me in responding to your filth, though you deserve everything they can throw at you. No point in banning you, as no doubt you will assume the annonymous mantle of another name and continue to let everyone on this magazine and readership down.
jason_recliner
Takeitslowly wrote:
Too soon?
In the words of the Doug Anthony Allstars: you didn't know him!
In other words - get over yourself!
scrap
A towering figure who created
A towering figure who created modern VW - although pinning dieselgate on him is deeply ignorant.
