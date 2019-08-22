Cupra previews interior of first EV ahead of Frankfurt reveal

Cupra will reveal its first fully electric vehicle in concept form at this year’s Frankfurt motor show, and has previewed its interior design in a new image.
The company says the cabin will combine "materials and technology to deliver a driving environment like no other vehicle", with angular lines and carbonfibre-aping trim continuing the model's sporty exterior design theme.
Cupra's new EV, which it says will combine elements of a sports coupé and an SUV, will feature a sports-style steering wheel with a prominent pointed centre. Wheel-mounted ignition and driving mode controls, as well as a G-meter and sharpened door mirror design, hint at the model's performance ambitions.
The Seat sub-brand, which is focused on premium performance cars, showed its first standalone car, the Formentor SUV-coupé, earlier this year. It will follow that up with the electric concept car, which will preview its first production EV.
Cupra previously released a single preview image of the concept's exterior, saying the car will unite “the silhouette of a four-door crossover with the presence of an SUV and the sleekness of a sports coupé”. It follows a teaser video, which gave glimpses of the headlight design.
Peter Cavellini
At what cost...?
Is Seat in danger of losing its value for money for a slice of the premium Cake?
Peter Cavellini.
Takeitslowly
Peter Cavellini
Let’s see....
Peter Cavellini.
si73
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Whilst I agree SEAT has always been value for money and I've always thought better vfm than Skoda which is often cheaper but either less well equipped or a bit more basic inside, this we noticed when buying our Mii, however I don't think SEAT has ever had a slice of the premium cake as like VW they are not a premium brand.
But this is cupra branded which like DS is trying to be a premium brand so pricing will likely be higher.
si73
Whilst there isn't much to
Whilst there isn't much to see I do like the LED strip tail light incorporating the cupra badge, looks impressive to me as does the overall profile shape which you can just about make out.
hppyromz
