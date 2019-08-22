Cupra previews interior of first EV ahead of Frankfurt reveal

Cupra will reveal its first fully electric vehicle in concept form at this year’s Frankfurt motor show, and has previewed its interior design in a new image.

The company says the cabin will combine "materials and technology to deliver a driving environment like no other vehicle", with angular lines and carbonfibre-aping trim continuing the model's sporty exterior design theme.

Cupra's new EV, which it says will combine elements of a sports coupé and an SUV, will feature a sports-style steering wheel with a prominent pointed centre. Wheel-mounted ignition and driving mode controls, as well as a G-meter and sharpened door mirror design, hint at the model's performance ambitions.

The Seat sub-brand, which is focused on premium performance cars, showed its first standalone car, the Formentor SUV-coupé, earlier this year. It will follow that up with the electric concept car, which will preview its first production EV.

Cupra previously released a single preview image of the concept's exterior, saying the car will unite “the silhouette of a four-door crossover with the presence of an SUV and the sleekness of a sports coupé”. It follows a teaser video, which gave glimpses of the headlight design.