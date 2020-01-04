New Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive revealed

Lamborghini has revealed a new rear-wheel-drive version of the Huracán Evo supercar, which the firm claims has been engineered to offer a “more engaging” experience for the driver.

The Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive packs the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine as the four-wheel-drive variant, tuned to produce 602bhp at 8000rpm. That’s the same output as the standard all-wheel-drive Huracán, but 29bhp down on the Evo version introduced last year.

The powertrain produces 413lb ft of torque at 6500rpm, delivered entirely through the rear axle using a specially tuned version of Lamborghini’s Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). Top speed is a claimed 202mph, with the 0-62mph sprint dispatched in 3.3 seconds.

Company boss Stefano Domenicali said that the Evo RWD “reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins”, while offering “unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience.”

The P-TSC system maintains the same Strada, Sport and Corsa drive modes as the all-wheel-drive Huracán, although the system is tuned to continue delivering torque when the car is realigning itself after drifting. It is also programmed to deliver torque in advance to ensure better traction when exiting a corner.

The lighter rear-drive system means the Huracán Evo RWD has a dry weight of 1389kg, 33kg less than the regular model. It offers a 40/60 front/rear weight distribution, and maintains double wishbone suspension with passive shock absorbers. The Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system is also tuned for the Evo RWD in order to increase driver feedback.

The machine has also been given a number of design tweaks to differentiate it from the all-wheel-drive versions. These include a new front splitter and front air intake. The rear bumper also features a new diffuser design. It sits on 19in Pirelli P Zero tyres, with 20in versions optional.