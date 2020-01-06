Lamborghini to focus on supercapacitor tech for first hybrids

Although the supercapacitor used on the Sián is relatively small, Lamborghini and MIT are continuing their research. They have recently secured a patent for a new synthetic material that can be used as the “technological base” for a more powerful next-generation supercapacitor.

Bettini told Autocar the technology remains “at least two to three years” away from being production ready but supercapacitors are “the first step in the roadmap” to electrified Lamborghinis.

A related MIT research project is studying how to use carbonfibre surfaces infused with synthetic materials for energy storage.

Bettini said: “If we can capture and use energy much faster, the car can be lighter. We could also store energy in the bodywork, using the car as a battery, which means we can save weight.”

Although Lamborghini aims to roll out hybrid powertrains in the coming years, Bettini said it is still working towards a target of 2030 for its first full-electric car while the firm studies how “to keep Lamborghini’s DNA and emotion”.

Despite that, Autocar understands the marque is considering making its planned fourth model line, set to be a four-seat grand tourer due around 2025, fully electric. It is also likely to launch a conventional plug-in hybrid version of the Lamborghini Urus using the powertrain featured on the closely related Porsche Cayenne.

Lambo wants EVs to sound right

Lamborghini is undertaking research to develop a sound for its electric cars that will ensure maximum driver engagement. The firm has long regarded the sound of its V10 and V12 engines as key to their appeal.

“We’ve tested with professional drivers in our simulator and switched the sound off,” said Lamborghini R&D’s Riccardo Bettini. “We know from the neurological signals that when you stop the sound, the engagement falls because the feedback disappears. We need to find the sound of Lamborghini for the future that can allow our cars to retain emotion and engagement.”

