VW Dieselgate damages: civil case to begin today

The critical first High Court hearing in the class-action lawsuit being brought against Volkswagen for its actions in the Dieselgate scandal will kick off today (Monday) with a hearing over whether the company’s two-litre diesel engine was fitted with a defeat device.
Lawyers will argue the case over two weeks, with a judgement expected in spring 2020. Ahead of the trial, Slater and Gordon, leading the class-action lawsuit, described the hearings as “a decisive point”.
“VW has had plenty of opportunity to come clean, make amends and move on from this highly damaging episode,” said Gareth Pope, head of group litigation. “But instead it’s chosen to spend millions of pounds denying the claims our clients have been forced to bring,” he added.
Volkswagen said that it will continue to “defend robustly our position in the High Court”. In a statement to Autocar it added: “Volkswagen Group maintains that there has never been a defeat device installed in any of its vehicles in the UK."
The company said the specific legal point under consideration is “whether the legal definition of a defeat device is met in certain circumstances.”
If Volkswagen's lawyers win, the case is unlikely to progress further. If the ruling goes against them, the case will move to a second phase that is unlikely to play out until late 2020 or 2021. If VW is ultimately found guilty, it could be ordered to pay hundreds of millions in compensation.
It has also emerged that there is a dispute over how many owners are represented in the lawsuit. Slater and Gordon claims '100,000 motorists', but VW argues that the number is 86,000.
Indeed, why on earth aren't emissions defeat devices illegal in the EU!!
I wouldn't possibly dare to imply that German authorities might know it would be an issue for some of their automakers, and so ensured the EU never made any such device illegal.....
No, that would certainly be an underhanded tactic - the Germans would never use those...........
Why are we in the EU again?
si73
It's ridiculous that if they
It's ridiculous that if they only get 97million it may only just cover the legal costs, also seems crazy that VW admitted to fitting a cheat device to US courts but that evidence can not be used here.
I can't speak from experience as I've never owned a VW diesel, but if this scandal has indeed effected residuals and there has been a lot written about the fix ruining cars and being carried out during routine servicing without being requested by owners, then I believe that VW should stump something up to owners, whether it can all be proven is another matter.
As Jason says above, why aren't the government pursuing this? Surely without the cheat device these cars would have been in a higher rfl/tax bracket? And for that matter their lower tax bracket gave them an advantage and probably larger market share than other manufacturers.
scotty5
No case to answer in UK
I can speak from experience (several times over as I've owned VW tdi products).
The fact is it hasn't affected residuals. And it certainly has had no affect on sales of new VW's, SEAT, SKODA and Audi - the number of new cars are there for everyone to see.
We need to look at our laws. People me included, bought VW diesels for their lower motoring costs. Not sure if there would be many 'green party' members who bought them for their environmental potential but fact is our VED system was only based on Co2 and we bought them because they fell in to the lower tax bracket. WE BOUGHT THEM TO SAVE MONEY.
Until they were exposed in the USA, nobody over here had heard of NOX let alone bought a car based on NOX levels.
If there was any cheating and the Co2 output was wrong then it's us taxpayers who lost out - i.e. the people who bought VW's have actually paid less than they should of, or they may have bought another car. But given the government aren't asking the owners for this money to be returned I fail to see how the buyer has lost out.
Of course anyone with an ounce of sense can see right thru this - it's all about the lawyers. They care not for the environment or if people have lost money, they care about themselves - if there's no profit to be made then no case exists.
Yes I too read of owners having problems after VW fixes were applied - I heard it at the time, but I haven't heard anything since - it's all gone quiet, No? Do I reckon it was in folks heads - yes.
I personally know two folk who after the news story broke were suggesting their cars started to run poorly. I asked them when did they take their car to the garage? "Oh we never visited the garage, but the car is definitely not running the same and the fuel economy is worse".
Enough said.
@ scotty5
Spot on Scotty.
Apart from a few cranks and compensation junkies it is a non event here in the UK....noboddy gives a shit.
I dont know a single friend or aquaitance with VW Group product who has stopped purchasing replacement cars from VW and its various brands. Indeed many never bothered with the update since the cars were running pefectly well, leaving it to the dealership to decide what to do when they P/ex the car. I mean, why would you bother?
The Lawyers could lose their shirt if they cant prove the threefold test - yes VW would have to 'pull the genie out of the bag' to justify the two working modes, but clearly this wont be enough on its own to win this case.
I nearly fell off my chair when I read the bit about weeding the Jeep and Jaguar owners out first!! Just shows the effect of the compensation culture.
CarNut170
....and how ridiculous is that?
VW are incapable of engineering a solution within legal bounds to comply with the law - something their major competitors have been able to do.
Why would you buy a clearly inferior product? If they can't engineer their emissions correctly, what other components are they unable to engineer to an acceptable standard?
VAG group products are mediocre at best - you'd do far better to buy elsewhere.
d79m
The law firm is the only winner here.
catnip
Our government lost out on
Our government lost out on tax revenues because of the artificially low Co2 figures VW group claimed for its models: They should be pursuing VW for this shortfall to add to the public coffers, but of course they won't.
fadyady
Justice ain''t swift
