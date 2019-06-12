Volvo and Uber unveil autonomous production XC90

Volvo has presented the fruits of its ongoing collaboration with ride-hailing firm Uber: a production ready XC90 capable of self-driving.

Fitted with “an array of sensors” (not detailed in depth by Volvo) mounted on a bar that fits onto the SUV’s existing roof rails, the system also includes several back-up systems for steering and braking, alongside a back-up battery. The back-up is designed to kick in immediately should any of the primary systems fail.

The XC90 doesn’t feature autonomous software developed by Volvo; instead it’s been designed to allow Uber to “easily install its own self-driving system, enabling the possible future deployment of self-driving cars in Uber’s network as an autonomous ridesharing service”.

Uber claims this new XC90 is safer and more reliable than its current fleet, and will eventually replace these older vehicles. The two companies signed a commercial agreement in 2016 for Volvo to build and deliver “tens of thousands” of autonomous drive-ready base cars such as these in the next few years.