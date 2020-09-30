Vauxhall boss: Corsa-e aims to be electric UK best-seller in 2021

Vauxhall boss Steve Norman believes its zero-emissions Corsa-e can become the UK’s best-selling EV in 2021, following a slow start due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the Autocar Business Live online seminar, Norman said that although Vauxhall's ambitious Corsa-e goals for this year had been stinted by coronavirus, there’s “no reason why we can’t build that back up in 2021”.
The Corsa-e, alongside the electric Vivaro van, kick-starts Vauxhall’s electrification plans, offering 134bhp and a 211-mile range. Priced from £27,665, it sits alongside diesel and petrol variants of the Corsa, all of which sit on the PSA Group’s CMP platform, also used by the Peugeot 208 and e-208 among others.
Norman said that, so far, the biggest demand for electric vehicles at Vauxhall was in the van sector. “The strongest, unstimulated demand for EVs that Vauxhall has today is for the electric Vivaro van, where we have several thousand customer orders for delivery in the coming weeks and months.
“There is a significant appetite for what is a unique Vauxhall product, the Vivaro electric, which has a 200-mile range and unaltered carrying capacity - in weight, towing capacity and square metres - versus the diesel variant. The demand, not just for the last mile but for genuine transportation of objects, is going to surprise everybody.”
Talking about electric cars, Norman said there was interest around smaller vehicles such as the Corsa-e “aroused by what we are hearing from authorities and a genuine desire from consumers to be green”. However, he warned of confusing messages on hybrid vehicles, which are affecting uptake.
Norman said: “Certainly, the conflicting messages on hybrid taxation and fiscal measures means it’s very difficult to see what the residual value of these vehicles will be and that obviously disturbs demand.
“We haven’t helped ourselves by allowing people to say ‘well, he bought a hybrid for the tax relief and he only ever runs it on petrol’. If we allow those messages to go around the pubs and clubs uncorrected, then we are making a rod for our own back."
Norman also called for a more competent motor industry lobby to tackle the issue of messaging around hybrids.
READ MORE
Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life: Electric nine-seater starts from £34,645
UK pricing revealed for new 2020 Vauxhall Insignia line-up
Vauxhall introduces new logo for 2021 Mokka SUV
Vauxhall launches new strategy aimed at promoting its 'Britishness'
Join the debate
xxxx
Certainly deserves to be
One of the better if not best sub 28k bev.
adrian888
Still too expensive
By a country mile. I can buy a new hatchback for half that price without all the charging hassle. And contrary to popular beleif electricity often costs as much if not more per mile than petrol or diesel.. For the average car buyer the economics and inconveneience simply do not work. Make it cheap to buy, easy to techarge and the market will take care ofvitself. Same with the vans, my brother has looked into an EV van for his business and it simply doesnt work. He needs range and quick refuelling on demand.
xxxx
really
Equivalent new hatchback for 14k, rubbish. Electricity from home charging can be had for 9p a kw, so the fuel costs works out to around 190mpg, what new 14k equivalent hatchback does that.
Ski Kid
even Polestar state ev not as eco friendly as petrol/dies
The breakeven point they say is about 60k miles over life .the culprit being the battery pack,but doe sthis even allow for the 5% degradation of the battery pack each year.not convinced about ev just yet ,in 5 to 10 yrs with quantum solid state that should change.
xxxx
BEV more eco friendly you mean
That 55k figure you talk about used the average european electricity generation method, so it depends where you use the car. Norway would be far, far less, Poland would be off the scale, thing is not many BEV's are sold in Poland. Oh and we generate more green power every year by the way.
Solid state in 5 years, no chance, and good luck charging that up in 2 minutes from a socket at home.
Add your comment