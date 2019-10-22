UK government plans green number plates for EVs

The UK government has begun an official consultation on introducing green numbers plates to electric and zero emissions cars.

The scheme, which was originally proposed last year, aims to raise awareness of electric and hydrogen vehicles, as well as ease the introduction and policing of low emission zones, vehicle lanes and parking spaces.

It would see the UK join a growing number of countries that identify zero emissions cars separately from combustion-powered ones, including Norway, Canada and China.

The consultation will be used to determine which vehicles would be eligible for the number plate, its design, and how such a scheme would be rolled out to existing EV and hydrogen car owners. Early design proposals include a fully green number plate with black lettering, the addition of a green flash on the plate, or the addition of a green dot or symbol.

“The UK is in the driving seat of global efforts to tackle vehicle emissions and climate change and improve air quality, but we want to accelerate our progress," Transport secretary Grant Shapps said of the announcement. “Green number plates are a really positive and exciting way to help everyone recognise the increasing number of electric vehicles on our roads."

It is the latest stage in the government's Road to Zero strategy, a £1.5bn investment aimed at helping the UK reach net zero emissions by 2050. According to the department of transport, the UK has seen record numbers of zero emissions vehicles registered since its introduction last year.

