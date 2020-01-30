UK car production output lowest since 2010

That’s significant as 81% of all cars built in the UK last year were exported - with the EU taking almost 55% of that figure at 576,000 units. Hawes says there is a desire from automotive industries on both sides of the channel to strike such a deal, given that the UK imported more than 1.6m vehicles from the EU in 2019, some seven out of 10 of all cars sold here. “We are still very dependent on the EU for exports and imports,” said Hawes.

Striking such a deal will not only preserve that trade, believes Hawes, but also free up an expected bottleneck of decisions from car manufacturers to invest in UK production sites due to uncertainty around the UK/EU future trading deal, most notably with PSA’s delayed decision on whether or not Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory will build the next-generation Astra. It’s delays on decisions like this that Hawes believes shows that the UK car industry is not in cyclical decline, with car makers believing they can grow businesses here with the right conditions.

Hawes has made clear to the government, including business secretary Andrea Leasdom, the SMMT’s position on what a future trade deal should look like, and while he doesn’t know whether the government would extend the current transition phase beyond the current 31 December deadline, he does expect the UK’s position on what that trade deal should look like to become clear in the space of a few months to allow the delayed investment decisions to be made.

Should the UK diverge from the EU regulations in the automotive industry, there have already been warnings from the likes of Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson that the range of models offered would be reduced to UK buyers due to the increased costs and complexities of meeting regulations for an additional market. Some 400 models are offered for UK buyers, so each would need to be developed to meet UK regulations with associated costs.

Fresh investment into the UK car industry stood at £1.1 billion in 2020, most of which came from Jaguar Land Rover’s announcement it would build electric cars including the next Jaguar XJ in the UK. That figure is 60% lower than the rolling seven-year average of £2.75bn into the UK industry, which has benefitted from many of its highest-volume models having been committed to being produced in the UK before the Brexit decision. While production in the UK should stay largely stable to the short-medium term, it’s investments in replacement for these cars and additional models that has not been forthcoming.

There was better news in 2019 for the UK’s smaller, specialist car makers, including the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, whose combined production rose 16.2% to just over 30,000 units. Alternatively fuelled vehicle production, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars, also increased by more than a third, to total just under 200,000 of all vehicles produced.