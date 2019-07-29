PSA to close Ellesmere Port plant if Brexit hits profitability

PSA has threatened to pull production at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant and move it to mainland Europe if Brexit causes a downturn in profitability, according to reports.
Speaking to the Financial Times, the Group’s chairman Carlos Tavares says it has “an alternative to Ellesmere Port”, said to be located in Southern Europe.
“Frankly I would prefer to put it [the Astra] in Ellesmere Port but if the conditions are bad and I cannot make it profitable then I have to protect the rest of the company and I will not do it,” Tavares told the FT.
The remarks are the strongest made so far by Tavares, who said last week that a no-deal Brexit “cannot be considered” and would have significant impact on the car making group. In June, PSA announced it would ready the Ellesmere Port plant, near Liverpool, for the next-generation Astra to be built in 2021. However, that commitment depended on the final terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union.
A proposed move to Europe would almost certainly lead to the closure of Ellesmere Port, which employs more than 1000 people and has been established since 1962. The Astra has been produced there since 1981.
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has take a hardline stance on the UK’s exit from the EU, slated for 31 October whether a deal is struck or not. If there is no deal, it would trigger both increased customs checks and tariffs for importers. “For us it’s quite simple – we need visibility on custom; that’s all,” Tavares said.
Ellesmere Port is the most vulnerable of the UK’s car making facilities from a trade issue perspective - 80% of production there is exported to mainland Europe and about 75% of the components to build the cars are imported from there.
Join the debate
BMPF
Get ready
Prepare yourselves for all the delusional gammon flooding the comments section with cry’s of “project fear” and “get it done Boris”. Over 1000 people losing their jobs is merely another coincidence, nothing to do with Brexit at all. Nope.
superstevie
BMPF wrote:
I was away to say the exact same thing!
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
mafearon
BMPF wrote:
This plant is closing. There have been plans to close this facility for several years.
The truth will out once the BREXIT excuse has been used.
Ski Kid
just threaten him with 25% to 50% DUTY ON PEUGEOT CITROEN
THAT JUST GET HIM TO SHUT THE ---- uP AND IF IT CLOSED USE THE TAXES GENERATED TO BUILD ANOTHER JLR UK FACTORY OR BUY A DISUSED ONE AND CALL IT ROVER ,WE GET SICK OF SCAREMONGERING,THE UK IS A SOFT TOUCH AS IT IS EASIER AND CHEAPER TO CLOSE A FACTORY THAN ALMOST ANYWHERE ELSE IN EUROPE.
xxxx
Can't think why
But with the passing of every day PSA cars become less and less an attractive purchase
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Danafarrar
Work at home
I quit my job and now. I 'm making $139/hour working from home by doing this simple online home jobs. i earn $25 thousands a month by working online 3 Hour par day. i recommended you try it. you will lose nothing just try it out on the following website and earn daily… For more detail
........ ⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛ www.Internet32.Com
danafarrar
Add your comment