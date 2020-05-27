Swindon Powertrain launches compact ‘crate’ electric motor

Swindon Powertrain has launched its 'crate' electric motor designed for low volume EV conversions, first announced last year.
Available to order now from £6,400 plus VAT, the price includes the 80kW (107bhp) motor itself alongside the transmission and differential. Options for cooling, inverters and even a limited slip differential are available.
Swindon Powertrain has perfected the formula when moving from concept form to production. It's actually smaller than what was originally proposed - the package is 441mm wide and 384mm long, and the firm claim the highest power/volume ratio of any automotive system. It weighs in at a touch under 50kg.
The powertrain was being developed in partnership with electric motor manufacturer iNetic and engineering firm Code, with funding coming from the Niche Vehicle Network, a body that supports more than 900 of Britain’s lowest-volume automotive production and engineering companies.
The unit is described as ‘turnkey’, meaning it's ready for installation straight from the box. Primary intended uses for the new motor include sports cars, classic cars, small commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles such as golf buggies.
Swindon Powertrain also states that waterproofing options will enable it to be used in compact off-roaders. It claims that as well as operating as a standalone motor, the unit could also be used as the electric component in a hybrid vehicle’s drivetrain.
Different installation points and two inverter options give the powertrain the flexibility for a variety of uses. Two gear ratios can also be selected as a no-cost option, with Swindon Powertrain's website offering a configurator.
