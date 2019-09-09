New Skoda Citigo-e iV arrives at Frankfurt

Skoda's first electric car gets a 164-mile range and promises to be one of the best-value EVs on the market
by Mike Duff
9 September 2019

Skoda's first pure electric car, the Citigo-e iV, has made its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show

In effect Skoda's updated version of the Volkswagen e-Up, the new city car comes with headline figures of 81bhp and a range of up to 164 miles under the WLTP testing protocol. 

It will reach the UK early next year, and although pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, Skoda promises it will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market. 

Live updates from the Frankfurt motor show

While we're promised that the two upcoming Skodas that will sit on the Volkswagen Group's forthcoming MEB pure electric architecture are more adventurous, the Citigo-e is much more traditional. The body-coloured radiator grille is the most obvious sign of the different powerplant from the regular car. All Citigo-es will have five doors, and there will be two trim levels – SE and SE L – in the UK.

As in the e-Up, power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels and supplied by a 36.8kWh lithium ion battery positioned underneath the floor; 155lb ft of torque should ensure peppy responses. Skoda claims a 0-62mph time of 12.5sec, but the top speed will be limited to 81mph. Expect it to be very close to the e-Up’s 1229kg kerb weight.

Our Verdict

Skoda Citigo

Skoda Citigo 2017 first drive review hero front

Skoda's city car gets more standard equipment and remains decent to drive, but the Citigo still lacks the sophistication of the VW Up or the dynamism of the Hyundai i10

The final UK specification hasn't yet been revealed, but the European Style trim - which is in effect SE L - features a high-speed Combined Charging System as standard. This can support DC charging at up to 40kW, sufficient to replenish the battery to 80% in an hour. Using the standard AC port, a 7.2kW system will take just over four hours to deliver the same level of charge; a 2.3kW domestic wallbox will take around 12 and a half hours. The DC charger - and a higher-rated AC cable - will be optional on the cheaper model.

Based on what we've been told about the Euro-spec Ambition, the entry-level SE will be modestly equipped, although we will get 14in alloy wheels instead of the steel rims that will be standard in Europe. There is also climate control and a smartphone dock built into the dashboard - as in the regular Citigo - capable of displaying some EV-specific information. The plusher Style - which will become our SE L - gets a leather steering wheel and 16in alloys.

Order books for the Citigo-e will open in the autumn, with first deliveries expected early next year. We're told to expect a price of around £15,000, with the step between SE and SE L versions similar to that of the petrol-powered Citigo at around £550.

Read more:

Skoda previews future electric models with Concept iV

Skoda Citigo review

Top 10 best electric cars

Join the debate

Comments
9

xxxx

23 May 2019

Just how long does it take to replace a badge?

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

JMax18

23 May 2019

If VW, Seat and Skoda all merged into a single. company, then hundreds of pounds could be saved on badge swapping.

JMax

5cylinderT

23 May 2019
JMax18 wrote:

If VW, Seat and Skoda all merged into a single. company, then hundreds of pounds could be saved on badge swapping.

exactly maybe they would be able to merge all the good things about every company into one too for example skodas good value, volkswagens tech and seats design.

#IDONTPROOFREAD

Thekrankis

23 May 2019

.....but far too expensive for a small Citigo.

In the opinion of this Citigo owner anyway......

Steam cars are due a revival.

bol

24 May 2019

This would suit me nicely. Lots of range and cheaper than anything else. A good sign of things to come. 

230SL

23 May 2019

If they are charging that much for it, they could have least included some LED lights which are far more efficient and seem to be available on more and more small cars.

LP in Brighton

24 May 2019

For too long EV manufacturers have been chasing more performance and range, resulting in very heavy, very expensive offerings. I like the idea of something like the Citigo-e which is compact and relatively affordable aimed predominantly at short distance travel.

But I seriously doubt the VW group's ability to bring this to market at anything like the £15k price point, at least without introducing a separate battery leasing arrangement like Renault and Nissan.   

xxxx

24 May 2019
LP in Brighton wrote:

...

But I seriously doubt the VW group's ability to bring this to market at anything like the £15k price point, at least without introducing a separate battery leasing arrangement like Renault and Nissan.   

I thought Nissan dropped battery leasing? Can't see it on the wesite just a base car at £28k

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

catnip

24 May 2019

Why no 3-door?  Skoda already do this version in the range so it cant be hard to offer this choice to customers. Another vehicle that could have been on my shopping list, but now won't be.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

