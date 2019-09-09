New Skoda Citigo-e iV arrives at Frankfurt

Skoda's first pure electric car, the Citigo-e iV, has made its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show.

In effect Skoda's updated version of the Volkswagen e-Up, the new city car comes with headline figures of 81bhp and a range of up to 164 miles under the WLTP testing protocol.

It will reach the UK early next year, and although pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, Skoda promises it will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

While we're promised that the two upcoming Skodas that will sit on the Volkswagen Group's forthcoming MEB pure electric architecture are more adventurous, the Citigo-e is much more traditional. The body-coloured radiator grille is the most obvious sign of the different powerplant from the regular car. All Citigo-es will have five doors, and there will be two trim levels – SE and SE L – in the UK.

As in the e-Up, power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels and supplied by a 36.8kWh lithium ion battery positioned underneath the floor; 155lb ft of torque should ensure peppy responses. Skoda claims a 0-62mph time of 12.5sec, but the top speed will be limited to 81mph. Expect it to be very close to the e-Up’s 1229kg kerb weight.