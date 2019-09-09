New Skoda Citigo-e iV arrives at Frankfurt

Skoda's first pure electric car, the Citigo-e iV, has made its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show.
In effect Skoda's updated version of the Volkswagen e-Up, the new city car comes with headline figures of 81bhp and a range of up to 164 miles under the WLTP testing protocol.
It will reach the UK early next year, and although pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, Skoda promises it will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market.
While we're promised that the two upcoming Skodas that will sit on the Volkswagen Group's forthcoming MEB pure electric architecture are more adventurous, the Citigo-e is much more traditional. The body-coloured radiator grille is the most obvious sign of the different powerplant from the regular car. All Citigo-es will have five doors, and there will be two trim levels – SE and SE L – in the UK.
As in the e-Up, power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels and supplied by a 36.8kWh lithium ion battery positioned underneath the floor; 155lb ft of torque should ensure peppy responses. Skoda claims a 0-62mph time of 12.5sec, but the top speed will be limited to 81mph. Expect it to be very close to the e-Up’s 1229kg kerb weight.
Sometime next year
Just how long does it take to replace a badge?
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
JMax18
If VW, Seat and Skoda all
If VW, Seat and Skoda all merged into a single. company, then hundreds of pounds could be saved on badge swapping.
5cylinderT
JMax18 wrote:
exactly maybe they would be able to merge all the good things about every company into one too for example skodas good value, volkswagens tech and seats design.
Thekrankis
Nice...
.....but far too expensive for a small Citigo.
In the opinion of this Citigo owner anyway......
bol
But not for someone wanting a cheap electric car
This would suit me nicely. Lots of range and cheaper than anything else. A good sign of things to come.
230SL
If they are charging that
If they are charging that much for it, they could have least included some LED lights which are far more efficient and seem to be available on more and more small cars.
LP in Brighton
Promising
For too long EV manufacturers have been chasing more performance and range, resulting in very heavy, very expensive offerings. I like the idea of something like the Citigo-e which is compact and relatively affordable aimed predominantly at short distance travel.
But I seriously doubt the VW group's ability to bring this to market at anything like the £15k price point, at least without introducing a separate battery leasing arrangement like Renault and Nissan.
Half-a-car
I thought Nissan dropped battery leasing? Can't see it on the wesite just a base car at £28k
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
catnip
Why no 3-door? Skoda already
Why no 3-door? Skoda already do this version in the range so it cant be hard to offer this choice to customers. Another vehicle that could have been on my shopping list, but now won't be.
