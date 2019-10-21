New 2020 Skoda Octavia leaks out on configurator

Skoda is gearing up for the reveal of its biggest seller, the Octavia - but it appears to have accidentally spoiled the moment after an official image is posted online.
Posted on a German Skoda forum, the press shot is said to have been the brand's own configurator before being removed. As expected, we can see the new model takes heavily influence from the larger Skoda Superb, alongside the recently introduced Scala.
At the front, the 2020 Octavia ditches the controversial split headlamp design of the current car in favour of single units. These bookend a much larger grille, which brings the car into line with the rest of the range, while the influence of the Superb is clear in a new clamshell bonnet.
The Superb-esque accents are developed in the Octavia’s profile, particularly in the saloon version here. The car has deeper swage lines and more contours compared to the outgoing model, and an overall look that is more angular. In the estate version, spotted earlier this year in testing, a rear spoiler wraps around the sloping rear window. In both models, the tailgate and tail-light design bears no resemblance to today’s Octavia.
Daniel Joseph
Clever disguise
The plastic addenda makes for a much more effective disguise than those swirly patterns, IMHO. We could already guess that the silhouettes of the Octavia saloon and estate will not change greatly, and the pictures above give no clue as to how the details (bodyside creases, lamp shapes etc.) will be executed. Hence, the pictures are pretty much worthless.
XLR8
Stop the press...
...It's going to look like a Skoda!
abkq
Whatever the disguise, looks
WallMeerkat
abkq wrote:
The Rapid (and Toledo twin) was mk1 Octavia sized, but rejecting the current styling trope of being overly wide, so easy to park and navigate down rural (and urban traffic!) lanes. Replaced by the Focus clone Scala.
JMax18
Rejoice!
Rejoice!
Has aslways been and will be a great car, but you can buy one once again, now that they have put proper headlights on again.
I still prefer the design of the one 2 generations back but this is a huge improvement
Bishop
More disguised that it looks
I think Daniel Joseph has it right, the car in the pictures has more cladding on it that it first appears. It's been made to look like a Superb; I think it might be more differentiated than it has been made to look.
Rich boy spanners
Vertical rear windows is what's needed.
I wish we could get estate cars with proper vertical rear windows. The extended hatch back sloped window styling restricts what can go in the back, and ultimately estate cars are bought to be practical. This Octavia like all of them so far will be a bit dull, but very useful, be well packaged internally with lots of space, and be easy to live with, which is why I'm on my 4th. They'll sell them without trying.
sipod
Oh dear
Looks like a fridge with a spoiler. Awful!
Takeitslowly
sipod wrote:
What make of 'fridge?. Quite like to get a 'fridge that looks so much like this car.
sidevalve
50 shades of grey...
