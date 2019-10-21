New 2020 Skoda Octavia leaks out on configurator

It’s not expected that the fourth-gen Octavia will grow in exterior dimensions, as it’ll make use of an updated version of the MQB platform used by today’s model - and the next-generation Golf. However, VW insiders tell us that the Mk8 Golf will use a greater percentage of lightweight metal, reducing kerbweight by around 50kg - that could also be the case for the Octavia.

We’ve yet to see the Octavia’s interior in any form, but we can see from the new Scala that it will feature a new interior design with a greater variety of materials and newly developed infotainment. Like its smaller sibling, the 2020 Octavia should be one of the first VW Group models with the ability to update itself over the air, while it is also likely to offer wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 2020 Octavia’s engine range will be familiar, featuring an updated iteration of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol at the bottom of the range, with the 1.5-litre ‘TSI Evo’ unit also available. Diesels will still feature prominently in the range in 1.6 and 2.0-litre form, while larger engine choices will also benefit from 48v mild hybrid technology to improve efficiency.

With the VW Group’s extensive electrification programme spreading across all brands, it’s very likely a plug-in hybrid Octavia will be offered for the first time. However, the vRS performance brand is also still very much alive, so we should see more powerful options to make this the fastest Octavia yet.

The new Octavia will be revealed next month, although it's not yet clear if that includes the estate or is just the hatchback. Expect it to go on sale either right at the end of 2019 or early next year.

