Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring edition proves its pace at Goodwood

Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations division gave the public its first demonstration of the more road-focused version of its hardcore XE SV Project 8 super saloon at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The limited-run Project 8 Touring swaps the adjustable carbonfibre wing of the original car with a more subtle fixed bootlid spoiler, with a splitter fitted to the front bumper to maintain aerodynamic balance. The Jaguar and stripe decals seen on the standard car are now optional, for true Q car looks.

Power still comes from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, with 592bhp and 516bhp making it the most powerful road car Jaguar has ever built. Acceleration performance remains unchanged, managing 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds, but where the standard Project 8 is capable of more than 200mph, the Touring specification is electronically limited to 187mph.