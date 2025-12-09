BMW has confirmed that production specialist Milan Nedeljković will succeed Oliver Zipse as its CEO.

The move has been approved by the supervisory board and Nedeljković take over immediately after BMW's annual general meeting, planned to take place on 14 May 2026.

Nedeljković joined BMW in 1993 and has held management roles at the company’s Oxford, Leipzig, Munich and corporate quality divisions before joining the management board in 2019.

BMW has confirmed the Serbian's contract as CEO will run until 2031.

Zipse, who has spent 35 years at BMW, has led the German car maker since 2019.