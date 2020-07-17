BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar Land Rover hits Ingenium engine milestone

More than 1.5 million of JLR’s Wolverhampton-built engines have been produced, with new straight-six diesel joining the line-up
17 July 2020

Jaguar Land Rover is marking a positive milestone, having now produced more than 1.5 million Ingenium engines at its UK manufacturing plant. 

Developed in-house and produced at the maker’s £1 billion engine manufacturing facility in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, the first example of the new engine family rolled off the line in 2015. 

Initially, just one four-cylinder diesel engine was produced, with a four-cylinder petrol joining in 2016. Since then, a straight-six petrol has also been produced there, replacing the old Ford-sourced V6, and a mild-hybrid straight-six diesel was announced earlier this week. Since the Jaguar I-Pace was launched, the facility has also been assembling electric drive units. 

The Wolverhampton site is being adapted to facilitate further electrification and propulsion methods as well. JLR said it “will continue to develop Ingenium technology, continue to advance the electrification of its model line-up and establish a concept hydrogen fuel cell powertrain solution”. 

A “growing electrification ecosystem” has already been established by the firm. Located 25 miles away in Hams Hall, Birmingham, a newly established battery assembly centre makes packs for both pure-electric and plug-in hybrid models.  

JLR has two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities and two powertrain assembly plants in the UK. It also has vehicle factories in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. More than 557,000 JLR models were produced globally in 2019. 

