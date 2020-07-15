2021 Range Rover swaps diesel engines for mild-hybrid straight-six

Land Rover has replaced the V6 and V8 diesel engines available in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with a new 3.0-litre straight-six unit featuring 48V mild-hybrid tech.

The new, in-house-designed Ingenium engine replaces the Ford-derived diesels and is available in two guises: the D300, with 296bhp and 479lb ft, and the D350, which raises output to 345bhp and 516lb ft.

Claimed to be smoother and more refined than the outgoing powerplants, the Ingenium unit is capable of up to 33.0mpg on the WLTP cycle – significantly more than the old V8. Plus, a 0-62mph time of 6.5sec for the Range Rover Sport D350 marks a 0.7sec improvement.

The introduction of 48V electrical hardware also helps make the new engine RDE2-compliant. It’s expected to be added to the new Land Rover Defender in the coming months and could be the 4x4’s sole engine option in the US.

A supercharged 5.0-litre petrol V8 in two states of tune and a 3.0-litre petrol straight-six remain in both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, while the latter also offers a 2.0-litre four-pot. Both SUVs can still be specified with a four-cylinder petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, too.

Also arriving is a selection of special-edition trim packages for both models. The Sport gains colour-themed and spec-raising Silver Edition and Dynamic Black, with upgrades including 21in black or two-tone alloy wheels, a panoramic roof and a Meridian sound system. A style-focused Carbon Edition of the 567bhp SVR is also offered, gaining a carbonfibre bonnet centre section, trim and treadplates, as well as 22in black alloy wheels.

The full-sized Range Rover gains a UK-specific Westminster package with bespoke interior trim, soft-closing doors and 21in alloys. It joins the new Range Rover Fifty, which commemorates the SUV's half-century with a range of retro-inspired colour schemes and script badging created by Land Rover designer Gerry McGovern.

Meanwhile, all Range Rover models have received smartphone connectivity and air purification technology as standard, as well as a host of previously optional driver aids.

