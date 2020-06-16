Green numberplates for EVs given go-ahead

Green numberplates on electric vehicles will be rolled out from autumn, the government has announced.

The move, which is part of the government’s plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, is intended to make EVs more easily identifiable, helping local authorities implement new policies to incentivise people to buy EVs.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Green numberplates could unlock a number of incentives for drivers and increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads, showing people that a greener transport future is within our grasp.”

Two examples given by the fovernment are cheaper parking and free entry into zero-emissions zones. The plates will be have a green flash on the left-hand side.

The possibility of green numberplates for EVs was first reported in October last year, when a consultation on the project launched, which is now complete.

The government has also announced £12 million funding for research into the zero-emissions market to develop greener vehicles and help improve EV charging technology.

Within this funding, £10m will be used for a new Zero Emission Vehicle Innovation Competition. It will invite applicants to bid for project funding to support advancements in both battery EVs and hydrogen fuell-cell vehicles, as well as charging infrastructure.

Small and medium businesses will receive £2m to support research and development into zero-emissions vehicles in areas such as battery technology and charging infrastructure. The government said the funding will help businesses to drive local economic growth, which could in turn create more than 6,000 skilled jobs.

Shapps said: “A green recovery is key to helping us achieve our net-zero carbon commitments while also promoting economic growth.