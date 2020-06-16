Green numberplates for EVs given go-ahead

Green numberplates on electric vehicles will be rolled out from autumn, the government has announced.
The move, which is part of the government’s plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, is intended to make EVs more easily identifiable, helping local authorities implement new policies to incentivise people to buy EVs.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Green numberplates could unlock a number of incentives for drivers and increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads, showing people that a greener transport future is within our grasp.”
Two examples given by the fovernment are cheaper parking and free entry into zero-emissions zones. The plates will be have a green flash on the left-hand side.
The possibility of green numberplates for EVs was first reported in October last year, when a consultation on the project launched, which is now complete.
The government has also announced £12 million funding for research into the zero-emissions market to develop greener vehicles and help improve EV charging technology.
Within this funding, £10m will be used for a new Zero Emission Vehicle Innovation Competition. It will invite applicants to bid for project funding to support advancements in both battery EVs and hydrogen fuell-cell vehicles, as well as charging infrastructure.
Small and medium businesses will receive £2m to support research and development into zero-emissions vehicles in areas such as battery technology and charging infrastructure. The government said the funding will help businesses to drive local economic growth, which could in turn create more than 6,000 skilled jobs.
Shapps said: “A green recovery is key to helping us achieve our net-zero carbon commitments while also promoting economic growth.
Join the debate
TheDriver
Virtue signalling.
Virtue signalling.
Paul Dalgarno
And your point?
Do you not think cars will become increasingly electric? They will, and at what speed should this happen? I'd say as quickly as reasonably possible, I'm sure most of us have seen and felt a significant benefit since lockdown in air polution, and it'll return to pre lockdown levels soon unfortunately. Electric cars hooked up to increasingly higher levels of enewable electricity will make an appreciable difference to our lives.
Public perception of electric cars is low. So anything that shows more people that there's actually a reasonable number appearing has got to be a good thing?
I didn't buy mine to be virtuous, I bought it because it's a damned good car that fits what I need it for, so I find your comment childish.
xxxx
Go Further
Maybe black background with skull and cross bones for diesels.
Paul Dalgarno
xxxx wrote:
:D
Add your comment