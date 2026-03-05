BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan Sunderland plant to close if EU rules freeze out UK

New EU laws seek to boost 'Made in Europe' manufacturing to combat cheaper models from China

5 March 2026

Nissan will shut its Sunderland plant if the European Union’s new manufacturing laws don't include vehicles built in the UK, it has warned.

The new Made in Europe proposals require that vehicles must be assembled in EU member states if they are to be sold through corporate fleets – a sector that makes up two-thirds of all European vehicle sales. The same parameters will apply to small EVs, according to the proposals released on Wednesday.

Thekrankis 5 March 2026
Whack a tariff on EU cars….
Andrew1 5 March 2026
Brexit means Brexit. They need us more than we need them. :))