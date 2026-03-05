Nissan will shut its Sunderland plant if the European Union’s new manufacturing laws don't include vehicles built in the UK, it has warned.
The new Made in Europe proposals require that vehicles must be assembled in EU member states if they are to be sold through corporate fleets – a sector that makes up two-thirds of all European vehicle sales. The same parameters will apply to small EVs, according to the proposals released on Wednesday.
