Government announces plan to push EV uptake, reduce car usage

The UK government has set goals of accelerating the uptake of zero-emissions vehicles and shifting people out of cars by making public transport, cycling or walking "natural first choices" for travel. It has also committed to matching the European Union’s tough fleet CO2 emissions targets.

The steps that will be taken to achieve those goals will be outlined in a new Transport Decarbonisation Plan that's due to be published at an environment summit in November. The plan will be a key part of the government’s goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

The Department for Transport (DfT) recently published an official document, entitled Setting the Challenge, that outlines “where we are today and the size of emissions reduction needed”. This doesn't set out specific policies, which will be developed as a result of public consultations and workshops, but outlines "strategic priorities". These include:

● Making public transport and active transport (such as cycling and walking) “the natural first choice for our daily activities” so that people use their cars less. This will involve reducing public transport's emissions and making it convenient and cost-effective, plus developing Mobility as a Service platforms.

● Decarbonising road vehicles, with a focus on “ensuring a supportive regulatory framework” and “building [consumer] trust in new technologies”.

● Making the UK a “world leader in green transport technology and innovation” by encouraging research and development investment in new technology.

Westminster is already aiming to ban sales of all non-electric cars by 2035 or sooner, with the aim “to put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emissions vehicles”.