Government announces plan to push EV uptake, reduce car usage

The UK government has set goals of accelerating the uptake of zero-emissions vehicles and shifting people out of cars by making public transport, cycling or walking "natural first choices" for travel. It has also committed to matching the European Union’s tough fleet CO2 emissions targets.
The steps that will be taken to achieve those goals will be outlined in a new Transport Decarbonisation Plan that's due to be published at an environment summit in November. The plan will be a key part of the government’s goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.
The Department for Transport (DfT) recently published an official document, entitled Setting the Challenge, that outlines “where we are today and the size of emissions reduction needed”. This doesn't set out specific policies, which will be developed as a result of public consultations and workshops, but outlines "strategic priorities". These include:
● Making public transport and active transport (such as cycling and walking) “the natural first choice for our daily activities” so that people use their cars less. This will involve reducing public transport's emissions and making it convenient and cost-effective, plus developing Mobility as a Service platforms.
● Decarbonising road vehicles, with a focus on “ensuring a supportive regulatory framework” and “building [consumer] trust in new technologies”.
● Making the UK a “world leader in green transport technology and innovation” by encouraging research and development investment in new technology.
Westminster is already aiming to ban sales of all non-electric cars by 2035 or sooner, with the aim “to put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emissions vehicles”.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
And how?
Got to try. Suppose, but how?, once we get past the pandemic we're go8ng to be a bit strapped for cash.
289
Fine Words!
.......?!
artill
I wonder how people using
I wonder how people using public transport over the last few weeks wished they could travel to and from work in their own cars?
The report seems badly timed under the circumstances. After the Virus has passed i imagine ever fewer people will look forward to sharing their space, and air with complete strangers suffering from who knows what while simply going to and from their job.
The only way to get us Brits out of our cars is to make driving cost more. That will not go down well, and of course will hit the poorest hardest so its hardly progressive.
We could have shown the EU the error of their ways by not focussing on CO2 and using it as a way of raising taxes. Seems we are going to miss another opportunity of not being run by the EU.
Andy_Cowe
Some sense there
The usual approach is financial penalties to try to stop people doing something, but that just makes life more miserable for the many who have no choice. The article mentions making the other options more convienient. That is the right approach. Make something easier to use and people will try it, and maybe find it works for them. Then make improvements so that it works for more people.
This will not be cheap. Cheap options such as painting a line down the middle of a footpath which doesn't leave enough room for predestrians or cyclists is an example that doesn't work.
Add your comment