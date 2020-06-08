Scrappage scheme 2020: buyers waiting for new initiative

The UK government is set to introduce a new scrappage scheme offering drivers discounts of up to £6000 to switch from petrol and diesel to electric or hybrid cars – and new research shows that nearly a third of buyers are delaying plans to buy a new car until such a scheme is announced.
The new scrappage initiative is designed to both to help boost the UK economy in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown and to encourage the take-up of vehicles that have lower carbon emissions. First reported by the Telegraph, the government is set to announce the scheme on 6 July.
Exclusive research carried by Autocar's sister brand What Car? shows that 29% of car buyers are delaying plans to buy a new car post-lockdown in the hope of a taxpayer-backed scrappage scheme.
The What Car? survey of 6632 new car buyers also revealed that nearly 19% have changed the brands they were considering pre-lockdown, and 25 per cent will be downsizing to a smaller car. Notably, around one-in-12 buyers have said they are looking to buy a pure EV as a result of the lockdown, with one-in-seven likely to opt for a hybrid.
Those figures will provide encouragement that a low carbon vehicle-focused scrappage scheme can be effective both in boosting sales of such vehicles and getting older and higher-emitting cars off the road.
How will the 2020 scrappage scheme work?
The original government scrappage scheme was introduced in 2010 to boost the economy following the financial crisis. It was based on a £400 million pot, with buyers given £2000 off (£1000 from the government and £1000 from the manufacturer) for scrapping a model aged 10 years or older. Nearly 400,000 cars were bought under the scheme in 10 months. There was some controversy that all cars traded in had to be scrapped, including some roadworthy rare models.
The UK government currently offers a plug-in car grant of up to £3000 for anyone buying a vehicle that produces less than 50g/km CO2, has a zero-emission range of at least 70 miles and costs less than £50,000. But it axed incentives previously offered for buyers of plug-in hybrid vehicles.
The UK car industry has been pushing for a scrappage scheme after sales virtually dried up in April and May due to showrooms being forced to close. Encouraging sales of new cars would also help to boost production demand.
Another scheme to scrap perfectly good, sometimes interesting, cars and replace them with cars usually made abroad (good for the VW ID). Benefits the wealthy, financed by all including the poorest.
Actually
Now we're not in the EU why not limit it to UK made cars, it's UK tax payers money afterall. Limited choice yes but I don't want the scheme in any shape or form.
So you are proposing that in essence that the government puts up tarriffs - as this is what it amounts to - on cars made overseas and manipulate the market in favour of UK made cars? Do you not think that other countries might retaliate in kind?
Not the same thing
They're welcome to do the same for their scrapage scheme (it's not a tariff by the way), rather it didn't exist full stop though.
Of ourse they will do the same and probably on other UK exports too, which will hurt UK jobs and businesses, not to mention the possibility of starting a trade war, where nobody wins. And I said it 'amounts' to tariff (not that it is tariff), since this bright idea of yours will make non-UK cars more expensive relative to UK produced cars, thereby having the same impact as a tariff.
Agree xxxx
This is yet another tax on everyone to the benefit of the wealthy. Why??
The British manufacturers can
A good idea
Also reduve vat to 10% on uk produced that would help.
Terrible Idea
April fools
Please give us an example. Back in the early 90's, governement incentified diesel because there was less duty to pay but once deisel became popular in the mid to late 90's.
But I'm dammed if I can ever remember a time since then when any government pushed incentives for everyone to go diesel let alone just 5 years ago. Perhaps you'd share this incentive with us?
What I can remember the government doing was to incentify lower C02 output from cars but the government changed that lark on 1st April 1997 when they overhaulled the VED rates and the owner of a small petrol paid the same as someone driving a large diesel SUV.
1st April, how appropriate.
