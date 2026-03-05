“If we had a star design for the day, it would be this one,” said Darren Bright, principle engineer for automotive repair at Thatcham Research.

Bright is pointing at a naked charge-point socket with attendant high-voltage cabling stripped from an electric car. Next to it is another, very similar-looking socket from a rival car maker illustrating the sort of thing that Thatcham hates: a piece of design that’s nightmarish to repair and therefore much costlier to company's backers, the UK car insurance industry.