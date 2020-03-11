Car makers want your data - here's what you get by giving it to them

Motorists can speed up autonomy and contribute to road-mapping by waiving their privacy rights
11 March 2020

How private are you on a scale of one to four? That seems like a random question, but it’s one the Volkswagen Group is posing to owners signing up to the We Connect app-based feature it’s now rolling out across its range.

Think carefully about your answer, because it determines both what happens to your data and how many features to which you’re given access. If you’re very private, you could be locked out of even what we now think of as basic features.

All new cars sold across the European Union since 2018 by law must be connected in order for them to be able to automatically contact emergency services in the event of a crash. So, with an embedded SIM card now mandatory, manufacturers are eagerly exploring what else they can do with this wireless connection to your car.

“E-call has been the main driver for us to get the car connected. Now it is, we see many opportunities from this perspective,” said Luigi Ksawery Luca, director of mobility and connected car at Toyota Europe.

Depending on the company, those opportunities range from sending automatic map updates or harvesting data on the car’s health through to radical upgrades that can unlock autonomous features.

Car makers face a dilemma, though. They want to access that valuable data, but they also need to follow the EU’s strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which also forms part of the UK’s Data Protection Act 2018. Hence Volkswagen’s questions.

The German company’s four levels are Maximum Privacy (which even deactivates e-call until the event of a crash), No Location, Use Location and Share Location. On that final level, “all mobile services are activated” and those services are listed using your location – for example, Amazon Alexa, live electric vehicle charging locations, live traffic information and voice control (which works far better when linked to ‘the cloud’).

“A trade-off makes the most sense,” said Brian Rhodes, associate manager for connected car at analyst firm IHS Markit. “They say ‘here’s the value in exchange for X, but I’m not going to give the value if you don’t want to give me X’.”

Volkswagen’s four-tier system is directly the result of GDPR, believes Rhodes. “It’s incredibly important they get it right, because there are significant ramifications if there’s a breach,” he said. “There are teeth to GDPR: the penalty is significant.”

The risk of your data leaking is becoming greater, however, because it’s no longer always held by just the car company. “It’s a cost issue. If you have your own servers with a lot of data, you need to maintain that,” said Mike Peters, head of connected car at infotainment specialist Harman.

Many car makers, including the Volkswagen Group, use Amazon Web Services, which is by far the biggest player in this field. Even data from advanced driving systems (ADAS) isn’t ring-fenced the way it once was.

“Your system and algorithms are getting better if you have a better scale of data, so it’s best not to protect it, because you need tons of it,” said Peters.

Once data leaves the digital confines of a car company, it can stray. For example, a cybersecurity company last year discovered a terabyte of unsecured data from Ford held by a third party on Amazon’s cloud computing servers.

However, restricting or siloing data simply isn’t an option any more; not only is it useful for making better cars in future, but it could also be key to boosting income at a time when profits are being stretched like never before.

Take the example of mapping road networks. “When I was at [radar tech firm] Navtech, they paid well in excess of a billion dollars to generate the original map data,” said Andrew Poliak, now chief technology officer of automotive for Panasonic North America. “Now cars have high-resolution cameras and lane-precise GPS, you can suddenly map the 3D world for autonomous applications a lot better, just from your customers. All they have to do is tick a box saying ‘will you share with us data coming off the vehicle?’.”

However, manufacturers are realising that this consent is becoming more and more valuable. “You need to provide some value back,” said Poliak.

If we’re happy with the trade-off and press the ‘share location’ consent button, what then happens to that data? Amazon reckons it has an answer in the Quantum Ledger Database, an unchangeable way of recording our consent level even as our data gets sold, possibly dozens of times.

We need to be more vigilant when we sell our cars, too. The advice of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre is to treat a car as you would a phone and wipe all the data from it. That would protect against known cases where the first owner can continue to use an app to unlock the car and track journeys even after it’s sold, simply because the car hasn’t been delinked from the app.

As the potential consequences of data misuse continue to grow, the amount of consent we give may become one of the most powerful tools we as customers have.

Nick Gibbs

Join the debate

Comments
10

eseaton

11 March 2020
This is a list of reasons why you shouldn't give it to them.

CarNut170

11 March 2020

Do people not realise how much that data is worth?!

That data is work BILLIONS.

Do not give it to automakers, unless they pay you.

jameshobiecat

11 March 2020
At least VW are giving customers a clear choice but I'm deeply uncomfortable with the whole idea of big data, especially when it concerns my car which to me represents freedom. Time to buy an analogue car to keep for the next fourty years (or until it is banned).

captainaverage

11 March 2020
... None of them are remotely worth allowing every aspect of one's movements to be tracked.

Glad most of my vehicles are old enough to pre-date this rubbish.

Off to check the 2018 car for a SIM card, though...

SamVimes1972

11 March 2020

While I have no real problem with my data privacy from a criminal law point of view recent events in Korea should give us all pause for thought. Relationships were ruined by the release of movement data to allow the population to track the spread. This led to people being accused of having affairs and in some cases visiting prostitutes. It was presented as an amusing tabloid story but there are real risks in the release of data without context either because a government has the power to do so in extreme circumstances or if data is hacked. 

There is also the issue of data being released that can change lives. Data showing that a driver was doing 60 in a 30 zone and struck a pedestrian is useful in a court case for the police and I'm not bothered about someone in those circumstances being held to account. But what about the pedestrian who steps in front of a car and the driver kills them, same 30 zone but doing 34 mph. If the police have that data the driver is potentially facing a manslaughter charge because in law, speeding is speeding.

Peter Cavellini

11 March 2020

 I think there's good and bad reasons for this data thing, and I assume you don't have to participate as a right, I can see some advantages but I'm not really happy with the idea that all my journeys could be logged with all my speeds and where I did them, could I be for instance be done for speeding or dangerous driving?,so, no I'm not a fan of this idea.

xxxx

11 March 2020

As long as there's a way to disable it otherwise we should be charging them!

fellwalker

11 March 2020

It's very sad that the biggest concern is being caught speeding, ie BREAKING THE LAW.

34mph is probably an indicated 36mph or more on your speedometer, and there is no valid excuse. Speed limits are in part there because pedestrians do daft things. Talk to someone who has been on a speed awareness course if you think a few mph doesn't matter. I'm horrified by how quickly other vehicles catch me up in 30mph and even in school 20mph zones where the limit is identified by flashing lights.

There are far more concerning issues around data security and privacy of information than this.

gavsmit

11 March 2020

My wife was cold-called by a company yesterday and when she quoted GDPR legislation, surprisingly the caller gave us the company name of the organisation that sold them our personal data. As we never tick the 'you can use our data' checkbox when buying stuff online (after checking carefully if it is an opt in or opt out tickbox), they are clearly not complying with GDPR and we will be taking it further.

VW isn't doing any of this for the benefit of customers - it's about selling that goldmine of data to the highest bidder, even if that highest bidder's IT systems are not secure or well maintained (or what they intentionally do with that data after). The options VW mention are just a fiddle for them to get around GDPR legislation - i.e. scaring or threatening people with reduced functionality (that they've already paid handsomely for) to comply with making them millions.

I say don't buy their cars if they play that game - there's still ways to provide meaningful data to organisations which may benefit all whilst still keeping it anonymous.

 

405line

11 March 2020

You must be joking, essentially the take home is " the fines are in the post".

Add your comment

