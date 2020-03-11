Car makers want your data - here's what you get by giving it to them

How private are you on a scale of one to four? That seems like a random question, but it’s one the Volkswagen Group is posing to owners signing up to the We Connect app-based feature it’s now rolling out across its range.
Think carefully about your answer, because it determines both what happens to your data and how many features to which you’re given access. If you’re very private, you could be locked out of even what we now think of as basic features.
All new cars sold across the European Union since 2018 by law must be connected in order for them to be able to automatically contact emergency services in the event of a crash. So, with an embedded SIM card now mandatory, manufacturers are eagerly exploring what else they can do with this wireless connection to your car.
“E-call has been the main driver for us to get the car connected. Now it is, we see many opportunities from this perspective,” said Luigi Ksawery Luca, director of mobility and connected car at Toyota Europe.
Depending on the company, those opportunities range from sending automatic map updates or harvesting data on the car’s health through to radical upgrades that can unlock autonomous features.
Car makers face a dilemma, though. They want to access that valuable data, but they also need to follow the EU’s strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which also forms part of the UK’s Data Protection Act 2018. Hence Volkswagen’s questions.
Do people not realise how much that data is worth?!
That data is work BILLIONS.
Do not give it to automakers, unless they pay you.
At least VW are giving
They can stick their lousy "connected services"...
Glad most of my vehicles are old enough to pre-date this rubbish.
Off to check the 2018 car for a SIM card, though...
While I have no real problem
While I have no real problem with my data privacy from a criminal law point of view recent events in Korea should give us all pause for thought. Relationships were ruined by the release of movement data to allow the population to track the spread. This led to people being accused of having affairs and in some cases visiting prostitutes. It was presented as an amusing tabloid story but there are real risks in the release of data without context either because a government has the power to do so in extreme circumstances or if data is hacked.
There is also the issue of data being released that can change lives. Data showing that a driver was doing 60 in a 30 zone and struck a pedestrian is useful in a court case for the police and I'm not bothered about someone in those circumstances being held to account. But what about the pedestrian who steps in front of a car and the driver kills them, same 30 zone but doing 34 mph. If the police have that data the driver is potentially facing a manslaughter charge because in law, speeding is speeding.
I think there's good and bad reasons for this data thing, and I assume you don't have to participate as a right, I can see some advantages but I'm not really happy with the idea that all my journeys could be logged with all my speeds and where I did them, could I be for instance be done for speeding or dangerous driving?,so, no I'm not a fan of this idea.
Yet more costly bling next to no one would want as an option
As long as there's a way to disable it otherwise we should be charging them!
It's very sad that the
It's very sad that the biggest concern is being caught speeding, ie BREAKING THE LAW.
34mph is probably an indicated 36mph or more on your speedometer, and there is no valid excuse. Speed limits are in part there because pedestrians do daft things. Talk to someone who has been on a speed awareness course if you think a few mph doesn't matter. I'm horrified by how quickly other vehicles catch me up in 30mph and even in school 20mph zones where the limit is identified by flashing lights.
There are far more concerning issues around data security and privacy of information than this.
Companies still abuse customer data despite GDPR
My wife was cold-called by a company yesterday and when she quoted GDPR legislation, surprisingly the caller gave us the company name of the organisation that sold them our personal data. As we never tick the 'you can use our data' checkbox when buying stuff online (after checking carefully if it is an opt in or opt out tickbox), they are clearly not complying with GDPR and we will be taking it further.
VW isn't doing any of this for the benefit of customers - it's about selling that goldmine of data to the highest bidder, even if that highest bidder's IT systems are not secure or well maintained (or what they intentionally do with that data after). The options VW mention are just a fiddle for them to get around GDPR legislation - i.e. scaring or threatening people with reduced functionality (that they've already paid handsomely for) to comply with making them millions.
I say don't buy their cars if they play that game - there's still ways to provide meaningful data to organisations which may benefit all whilst still keeping it anonymous.
You must be joking
You must be joking, essentially the take home is " the fines are in the post".
