Fifth-generation Volkswagen Caddy revealed

The new, fifth-generation Volkswagen Caddy has been revealed with a larger interior capacity, plethora of new technology and three diesel engines to choose from.

The new Caddy will come in panel van, MPV and campervan form. Buyers will welcome the 93mm of extra length and 62mm of additional width over its predecessor, with extra width between the wheel arches making for superior load and passenger capacity to its forbearer.

The Caddy also receives Volkswagen's so-called Digital Cockpit, an entirely redesigned dashboard (featuring fewer buttons) mated to infotainment screens ranging from 6.5in to 10.0in, depending on which spec is chosen. An electronic handbrake will replace a traditional unit as standard on all models.

“Always connected”, the new Caddy features an all-new infotainment system with the likes of the We Connect app providing constant connection to the internet and other services.

Featuring 19 driver assist functions, emphasis has been put on safety as well as technology. Travel Assist (never before seen on a Volkswagen commercial vehicle) uses a mixture of lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and other aids to keep the driver in check. Trailer Assistance will also make its first appearance (as seen on the larger Crafter van) and allows for easier trailer manoeuvring.

Three diesel engines (making 74bhp, 100bhp and 120bhp) will be available and are claimed to be up to 12% cleaner than previous iterations, thanks to ‘double-dosing’ AdBlue in order to reduce NOx emissions. A 114bhp turbocharged petrol engine will also be available.

The updated, cleaner exterior look of the Caddy is thanks to the MQB platform, Volkswagen claims, with LED headlights coming as standard on higher models.