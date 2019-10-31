BREAKING: PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler confirm merger plans

The PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have confirmed plans to merge on a 50/50 basis, firming up yesterday’s news that the two companies were in discussions regarding such a move.
Both firms said today that the discussions would be finalised “in the coming weeks” to reach a binding Memorandum of Understanding, which will create one of the world's largest automotive groups.
They added that the “combined entity would leverage its strong global R&D footprint and ecosystem to foster innovation and meet these challenges with speed and capital efficiency”.
The likely merger will create a car giant worth around £40 billion and encompass some of the world’s biggest car brands. FCA owns Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Ram, Lancia and Chrysler, while the PSA stable includes Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Vauxhall-Opel.
The deal would create the fourth largest car manufacturer globally in terms of annual sales, at 8.7m vehicles, behind Volkswagen Group, Toyota and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, as well as revenues of €170bn (£147bn) and recurring operating profit of over €11bn (£9.5bn).
Today’s announcement also stated there are estimated synergies of €3.7bn (£3.14bn) synergies annually “without any plant closures resulting from the transaction”. This would come from a more efficient allocation of resources for major investments in vehicle platforms, powertrain and technology as well as purchasing power. The two firms projected that 80% of the synergies would be achieved after four years.
The shareholders of FCA and PSA will each take a 50 per cent stake in a new Dutch parent company, under the proposals, with the governance structure balanced between the two firms. There would be 11 board members, with five nominated by FCA and five by PSA. Current FCA chairman John Elkann will become the chairman of the new firm, while PSA group boss Carlos Tavares would become the CEO, standing on an initial five-year term.
Lanehogger
Should be good news for FCA
Although 50/50, I hope much of PSA's product development, foresight and management attributes can wear off on to FCA, especially with regards to the Fiat Group side of things where for far too long now they've shown ineptitude, a lack of clarity and direction, little brand development and no clear product vision which has seen Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Maserati stagnate for far too long to the point where the whole Fiat Group is frankly a joke.
jonboy4969
LOL - Funny - Fiat has the
LOL - Funny - Fiat has the two biggest selling cars in the small car class by a massive margin, they sell significant amounts of cars all around the globe, yes sales are down, but so are they all as new brands appear and nibble at the sales of others - Alfa has five brand new cars coming in the short to mid term, Maserati has all new models coming next year and for years to come, Lancia is the only one that needs to be shut down, running a 60,000 unit sales per annum company is not viable, like Chrysler, they have 2 cars, one of which is as old as hat, the other is getting there.I suggest you look at the FCA Launch program for the next five years then come back and make a proper comment.
Saucerer
Small man syndrome?
I keep forgetting that jonboy4969 is the fountain of knowledge on all things motoring and that what they say is gospel and everyone else talks drivel and out of their arses. Still, if it makes them feel superior by appearing to be knowledgeable and slapping down everyone's comment, so be it. Almost like small man syndrome.....
