Maserati confirms EVs, hybrids and a raft of new models

2020 Ghibli will be first hybrid, with electric sports car and new SUV to follow; new Granturismo will offer electric power
26 September 2019

Maserati has released an extensively detailed product plan in a shock announcement, promising a host of new models with electrified powertrains. 

As part of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' €5 billion (£4.43bn) investment programme, Maserati will extensively upgrade its production facilities, but everything will continue to be built in Italy. 

The first new model to arrive will be a heavily updated Ghibli saloon, set to be unveiled next year. This will feature the brand's first hybrid electric powertrain, expected to be a new plug-in petrol-electric system offering a useable all-electric range and ultra-low CO2 figures.  The BMW 5 Series rival will also feature Level 2 autonomous driving capability, with Maserati intending to progress to 'hands-off' Level 3 features in the near future. 

Next up will be the first all-new Maserati since 2015 - a sports car expected to take the Alfieri name of the 2014 concept car. It will be produced in Modena, where there will be "major production line upgrades to accommodate its electric powertrain". Alongside the powerful battery electric variant, however, there will also be conventional petrol options. 

In 2021, a new SUV will be launched to sit below the Levante. Said to play a "leading role for the brand thanks to its innovative technologies", it requires an investment of around €800 million (£708m) for the construction of a new production line that will open next spring. The first pre-series cars will emerge early in 2021. A convertible version of the Alfieri will arrive that year, too. 

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

Can Italy's interloper challenge the premium executive saloon old guard?

After that, the Granturismo and Grancabrio will return for a second generation that's said to "herald the full electrification era for Maserati". A spokesperson confirmed to Autocar, however, that these cars will also be available with petrol engines.  The new pair require a further €800m investment in Maserati's Turin production hub. 

Unconfirmed in the latest release but previewed in a leaked product plan last month will be an all-new Levante and Quattroporte saloon, due in 2023. 

Construction of a new paint shop, which is claimed to be "equipped with innovative, low enivironmental impact technologies", has already begun in Modena. This will even allow Maserati customers to watch their car going through the paint process. A further development is a dedicated customisation workshop.

2

26 September 2019
eseaton

26 September 2019

No good news in any of that.

 

Hybrids and SUVs - wow.

