Maserati confirms EVs, hybrids and a raft of new models

Maserati has released an extensively detailed product plan in a shock announcement, promising a host of new models with electrified powertrains.

As part of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' €5 billion (£4.43bn) investment programme, Maserati will extensively upgrade its production facilities, but everything will continue to be built in Italy.

The first new model to arrive will be a heavily updated Ghibli saloon, set to be unveiled next year. This will feature the brand's first hybrid electric powertrain, expected to be a new plug-in petrol-electric system offering a useable all-electric range and ultra-low CO2 figures. The BMW 5 Series rival will also feature Level 2 autonomous driving capability, with Maserati intending to progress to 'hands-off' Level 3 features in the near future.

Next up will be the first all-new Maserati since 2015 - a sports car expected to take the Alfieri name of the 2014 concept car. It will be produced in Modena, where there will be "major production line upgrades to accommodate its electric powertrain". Alongside the powerful battery electric variant, however, there will also be conventional petrol options.

In 2021, a new SUV will be launched to sit below the Levante. Said to play a "leading role for the brand thanks to its innovative technologies", it requires an investment of around €800 million (£708m) for the construction of a new production line that will open next spring. The first pre-series cars will emerge early in 2021. A convertible version of the Alfieri will arrive that year, too.