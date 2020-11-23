BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover tries to block VW Group imports to US
UP NEXT
Hyundai and Ineos announce hydrogen co-operation

Jaguar Land Rover tries to block VW Group imports to US

According to reports, JLR is claiming that SUVs from Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and VW are using its patented Terrain Response system without permission
News
2 mins read
23 November 2020

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has filed a complaint to the US International Trade Commission to ban imports of Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and Volkswagen SUVs.

Claiming they are using its patented Terrain Response system without permission, JLR is seeking to prevent Audi’s Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 Allroad and E-trons and Lamborghini’s Urus from being imported into the US, according to Bloomberg. Porsche’s Cayenne and Volkswagen’s Tiguan range are also said to be in the firing line.

In the filing, JLR’s lawyer, Matthew Moore, said: “JLR seeks to protect itself and its United States operations from companies that have injected infringing products into the US market that incorporate, without any license from JLR, technology developed by JLR and protected by its patent.”

Autocar has contacted the Volkswagen Group for a statement.

Introduced in 2005, Terrain Response is JLR’s off-road driving management system, which allows cars such as the Land Rover Discovery, on whose Series 3 guise the technology made its debut, to adjust their driving settings for different conditions.

The current offering features five modes: sand, rock crawl, grass-gravel-snow, mud-ruts and general. When driving on sand, for example, Terrain Response increases engine and gearbox response and locks the centre differential to “maintain momentum on soft surfaces”.

The US filing is one of several recent legal moves from JLR as it seeks to protect its intellectual property, particularly on its flagship designs such as its Defender.

In 2019, the brand lost a trademark dispute case against Twisted Automotive, when JLR claimed that the name of that firm’s Yorkshire showroom, ‘LR Motors’, was too similar to ‘JLR’.

Earlier this year, JLR also went to court against Ineos Automotive. In this case, JLR attempted to trademark the shape of its old Defender 4x4 and to stymie Ineos’s similarly styled Grenadier. The courts ruled against JLR in this case.

READ MORE

Jaguar Land Rover loses court battle with Twisted Automotive 

Jaguar Land Rover's trademark court case: testimonies revealed 

New Land Rover Defender: UK prices confirmed for 90 and 110

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 review
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI 150 R-Line DSG 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe 2020 UK review
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 first drive review - hero front
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 review
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
adamc18 23 November 2020

Why just in the US market?  Why not every other market where these manufacturers compete?

Is it because the US is likely to provide a more satisfactory outcome for JLR or because every third person i the US seems to be a lawyer?    

xxxx 23 November 2020

Unlike vag to cheat

Kamelo 23 November 2020

There is no way that USA would risk economic growth, particularly during the pandemic, by banning the import of such vehicles.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 review
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI 150 R-Line DSG 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe 2020 UK review
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 first drive review - hero front
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 review
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK review

View all latest drives