Aston Martin to launch 10 new derivates in 2 years, says boss

Aston Martin’s CEO has confirmed that the British brand will launch 10 new derivatives of existing models within the next two years.

In an interview with the FT, Moears confirmed that the priority list is the new SUV, the DBX, which as previously reported by Autocar is due for two offshoots. Lagonda was being lined up as Aston’s electric brand, but the recent management upheaval has meant that plan has been parked. It’s conceivable that the DBX could be offered in an electrified version.

The technology to do so will come from Mercedes-Benz, which now owns a fifth of Aston Martin. Autocar has previously reported that other future engines from Mercedes-AMG will be more bespoke to Aston Martin, rather than off-the-shelf as they currently are. Moers confirmed this in the FT interview, saying he’s focused on developing more in-house engineering at Aston. There is also a plan to boost the British brand’s German engineering outfit, which is based at the Nürburgring.

In the same interview, Moers also reported that Aston Martin’s ever-tightening emissions regulations mean the V12, the brand’s halo engine, faces a fight for survival. All car manufacturers face tough new rules in the form of Euro 7 regulations and making the Aston V12 comply with those is proving difficult.

However, in a possible lifeline for the engine, Moers hinted that “aficionados for a V12” around the world might be a cause to save it.

Separately, The Times has today reported that Aston’s chairman Lawrence Stroll is looking at cost cutting because the brand currently has two factories. The DBX is built at the new facility in St Athan, Wales, while all other cars are built at Gaydon. Stroll is said to be unhappy with the situation and is looking to make efficiencies, such as moving all the paint work to Wales. However, he told The Times that there were no plans to close any factories.

