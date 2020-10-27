Mercedes to take major Aston Martin stake as part of new technical partnership

Mercedes-Benz will take a major stake in Aston Martin as part of a “truly game-changing” strategic technology agreement that will underpin a plan for the British firm to double its sales by 2025.

The agreement expands the existing relationship between the two firms, and will include Aston Martin gaining access to Mercedes technology - including electric and hybrid powertrains - that will form a key part of its expansion plans.

In a release, Aston said the deal included "powertrain architecture (for conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles) and future oriented electric/electronic architecture, for all product launches through to 2027."

While the firm declined to outline exactly what products were planned under the new agreement, new Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said that the first Aston vehicles utilising technology from the deal would be launched late next year. He said that because "it needs a little time to get the technology in different products" there would be a "kind of product firework in 2023".

With the new agreement in place, Aston Martin has targeted selling around 10,000 vehicles a year by 2025, and is aiming for revenues of around £2 billion and EBITDA profits of around £500 million. For comparison, the marque sold 5862 vehicles in 2019.

Lawrence Stroll, whose investment consortium completed its takeover of Aston Martin earlier this year, said that the 10,000 sales would be comprised of front- and mid-engined sports cars and "a portfolio of SUV products", hinting of new models joining the recently launched DBX. Around 20-30% of Aston's sales by 2024 will be hybrid models. Stroll said the firm didn't plan to launch a full EV until 2025.

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz will gradually increase its stake in Aston Martin up to a maximum of 20%, providing a welcome boost in investment for Aston and making the German giant one of Aston’s largest shareholders. The technology will be supplied "on commercial terms". Mercedes previously owned around 2.3% of Aston Martin shares as part of a deal that involved its AMG performance arm developing a bespke V8 for Aston.

Lawrence Stroll, whose investment consortium completed its takeover of Aston Martin earlier this year, called the agreement “a transformational moment”. He added: “Through this new expanded agreement, we secure access to world-class technologies to support our long-term product expansion plans, including electric and hybrid powertrains, and this partnership underpins our confidence in the future.

“This is truly game changing. We now have the right team, partner, plan and funding in place to transform the company to be one of the greatest luxury car brands in the world.”

Moers, who joined the firm from his previous role as head of the Mercedes-AMG performance division, said: “We have updated our plans for the business, incorporating the benefits of our enhanced partnership we are announcing today. We are targeting delivery of significant growth and margin expansion in the medium-term, not just through product expansion but also by incorporating a strategy to deliver a level of operational excellence and efficiency throughout every aspect of the organisation.

“The capabilities of Mercedes-Benz AG technology will be fundamental to ensure our future products remain competitive and will allow us to invest efficiently in the areas that truly differentiate our products.”