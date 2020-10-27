BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes to take major Aston Martin stake as part of new technical partnership
All-new Skoda Fabia due in 2021 with new platform, improved tech

Mercedes to take major Aston Martin stake as part of new technical partnership

British firm to gain access to Mercedes technologies including electric and hybrid powertrains under expanded agreement
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
27 October 2020

Mercedes-Benz will take a major stake in Aston Martin as part of a “truly game-changing” strategic technology agreement that will underpin a plan for the British firm to double its sales by 2025.

The agreement expands the existing relationship between the two firms, and will include Aston Martin gaining access to Mercedes technology - including electric and hybrid powertrains - that will form a key part of its expansion plans. 

In a release, Aston said the deal included "powertrain architecture (for conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles) and future oriented electric/electronic architecture, for all product launches through to 2027."

While the firm declined to outline exactly what products were planned under the new agreement, new Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said that the first Aston vehicles utilising technology from the deal would be launched late next year. He said that because "it needs a little time to get the technology in different products" there would be a "kind of product firework in 2023".

With the new agreement in place, Aston Martin has targeted selling around 10,000 vehicles a year by 2025, and is aiming for revenues of around £2 billion and EBITDA profits of around £500 million. For comparison, the marque sold 5862 vehicles in 2019.

Lawrence Stroll, whose investment consortium completed its takeover of Aston Martin earlier this year, said that the 10,000 sales would be comprised of front- and mid-engined sports cars and "a portfolio of SUV products", hinting of new models joining the recently launched DBX. Around 20-30% of Aston's sales by 2024 will be hybrid models. Stroll said the firm didn't plan to launch a full EV until 2025.

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz will gradually increase its stake in Aston Martin up to a maximum of 20%, providing a welcome boost in investment for Aston and making the German giant one of Aston’s largest shareholders. The technology will be supplied "on commercial terms". Mercedes previously owned around 2.3% of Aston Martin shares as part of a deal that involved its AMG performance arm developing a bespke V8 for Aston.

Lawrence Stroll, whose investment consortium completed its takeover of Aston Martin earlier this year, called the agreement “a transformational moment”. He added: “Through this new expanded agreement, we secure access to world-class technologies to support our long-term product expansion plans, including electric and hybrid powertrains, and this partnership underpins our confidence in the future.

“This is truly game changing. We now have the right team, partner, plan and funding in place to transform the company to be one of the greatest luxury car brands in the world.” 

Moers, who joined the firm from his previous role as head of the Mercedes-AMG performance division, said: “We have updated our plans for the business, incorporating the benefits of our enhanced partnership we are announcing today. We are targeting delivery of significant growth and margin expansion in the medium-term, not just through product expansion but also by incorporating a strategy to deliver a level of operational excellence and efficiency throughout every aspect of the organisation.

“The capabilities of Mercedes-Benz AG technology will be fundamental to ensure our future products remain competitive and will allow us to invest efficiently in the areas that truly differentiate our products.”

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake front side moving
Mercedes-Benz CLA 250e Shooting Brake 2020 UK review
Polestar 2 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Polestar 2 2020 UK review
2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
View all latest drives
While the deal will give Aston Martin access to Mercedes-Benz powertrains and technologies, these will be installed in Aston-built vehicles, which will continue to utilise the British firm's platforms and technology in other areas. Stroll insisted the firm would continue to produce all its own vehicles at its Gaydon and St Athan plants.

Mercedes-Benz product strategy chief Wolf-Dieter Kurz said: "With this new expanded partnership, we will be able to provide Aston Martin with access to new cutting-edge powertrain and software technologies and components, including next generation hybrid and electric drive systems. Access to this technology and these components will be provided in exchange for new shares in Aston Martin."

Aston has launched the DBX SUV this year, which will play a major role in growing sales in the future. The new deal is a huge boost to Aston Martin's future plans, giving it access to proven electric vehicle technology without the need to develop its own EV systems. Since taking over, Stroll has already suspended plans to relaunch the Lagonda brand as a range of luxury EVs.

Moers said the plan for Lagonda to become Aston's EV flagship had been abandoned – but hinted that there was still a future for the historic nameplate: "Lagonda is not any more the brand for electric cars. Lagonda has a different purpose for the future. Electric cars are supposed to be an Aston Martin."

Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz confirm technical partnership (from 2013)

New Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll on rescue deal and F1

Symanski

27 October 2020

Technology, appart from the old infotainment system, was not the problem for Aston. They've never been better engineered.

 

The problem is that they don't look good enough to get buyers walking through the showroom doors. And that problem's source is Marek Reichman.

 

To save Aston Martin you need to sack Marek Reichman.

 

harf

27 October 2020

Your consistent Symanski, I'll give you that.

Citytiger

27 October 2020

they are now chinese.. 

Pietro Cavolonero

27 October 2020

Daimler AG is becoming less German (Large foreign shareholdings  and SUVs built in the USA) than JLR is British (Foreigned owned and it's headline models, iPace/Defender, built by Austrians and Slovakians).

Fully expect AM to be majority owned by MB/AMG in the next ten years, it was Stroll's intention all along I reckon along with buying his kid a seat in a fast(ish) car.

 

Just Saying

27 October 2020
Aston Martin should thank their lucky stars.Though I'm sure Mr Moers new what he was doing when he moved across...

Will a day ever go by without somebody mentioning China? Boring.

Pietro Cavolonero

27 October 2020

Shut our eyes while they buy up large swathes of resource and industry in Africa and the West.

 

Just Saying

27 October 2020
I didn't say ignore China.
I said to not comment on China as we're all well aware what's happening...
Hoped we might have a break from it on here.

jagdavey

27 October 2020

It was obviuos when Palmer was sacked & Moers was installed that Mercedes would up their stake in AML. It was also obvious that Lagonda would be ditched because a AML luxury saloon would compete directly with Mercedes Maybach cars. MB will use AML as their "niche" sports car brand, just like Racing Point will become the Mercedes "B" team.  There is also news this week that another British brand will be placed under German control, Audi will in the future be responsible for Bently.

