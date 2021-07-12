MG sales up by 76.3% as industry recovery continues

MG sales have rocketed by 76.3% year-on-year, and the British brand shifted 519 more cars in the first six months of 2021 than it did in the whole of 2019.

MG claims that it surpassed a 1.5% UK market share in five of those months, and that 31.4% of all the cars it has sold use fully electric powertrains. The average among other carmaker’s is 8.1%, making it the fourth biggest EV brand in the country, it says.

The British brand launched the MG ZS EV - a small family SUV - in 2019, and followed it with the electric MG 5 EV estate in 2020. It also introduced its first plug-in hybrid vehicle in the form of the MG HS last year.

In addition to its new electrified models, MG says more than 30 new dealers have joined its network in the last 12 months, boosting the total in the UK to 137.

“Mid-year is the perfect time to reflect on our achievements so far in 2021, a year which has seen us constantly outperform the market in what have been some really tough trading conditions,” said Guy Pigounakis, MG’s commercial director.

“As we focus on achieving yet another record year through the second half of 2021, we take huge pride in the fact we have a very focused and engaged dealer network, great product, some class-leading EVs, a strong model range and some incredible results to shout about, not least as one of the nation’s best-loved and best-selling electric car brands.”

The upturn in performance for MG comes amid an industry-wide recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw registrations tumble by 29.4% in 2020. Figures from the SMMT revealed that registrations had bounced by 674% in May and 28% in June this year, despite car manufacturers around the world being hampered by a global shortage of semiconductors.

