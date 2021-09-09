BACK TO ALL NEWS
Environmental rules make Citroen C1 "nearly impossible" to replace
Environmental rules make Citroen C1 "nearly impossible" to replace

Citroen CEO Vincent Cobee confirms that the city car is likely to be killed off once it goes off sale
9 September 2021

The Citroen C1 will be "nearly impossible" to replace as a result of tightening emissions regulations and market conditions, the firm's CEO Vincent Cobee has revealed.

Reports last year suggested the city car was facing the axe, along with the jointly developed Peugeot 108, with partner Toyota having separately confirmed it would continue with the Aygo alone for a further generation having been able to prove a business case for it.

Cobee has now nigh-on confirmed that decision, saying: "That segment is being erased by the environmental pressure. It is nearly impossible to continue.

"The fact is that a Citroen C3 is almost the equivalent price when you factor in residual values and ownership costs. On a lease the price is almost the same."

In recent years costly development of engines and exhaust filtration systems to meet ever-tightening emissions laws have made city cars increasingly difficult to manufacturer to a cost that customers are willing to pay for them. 

Prior to forming Stellantis, PSA previously al sold its stake in its joint venture with Toyota, through which the C1 and 108 have been related to the Toyota Aygo and built alongside it in the Czech Republic since 2005.

Citroën launched the Ami, an electric quadricycle that can be driven in some European countries by 16-year-olds without a driving licence, last year. It's capable of just 26mph and only 47 miles of range but can be rented for as little as €19.99 (£17) per month and bought for only €6000 (£5054).

The French firm continues to evaluate if there is a market to sell it in Britain. However, Citroen UK boss Eurig Druce has repeatedly talked up his desire to do so, and following a campaign to measure its appeal among potential buyers, has received more than 10,000 expressions of interest were it to be put on sale.

