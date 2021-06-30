Citroen UK boss: 90% chance of imminent Ami UK launch

Citroën UK boss Eurig Druce has told Autocar that there is now a high likelihood that the diminutive Ami EV will be officially sold in the UK.

The short-range two-seater launched last year in Citroën's home market, and now with 10,400 statements of interest registered on a dedicated Ami website, confirmation of an imminent UK launch is said to be approaching.

"I said 75% in October, but now it's up to 90%," said Druce of the Ami arriving in the UK, adding: "if we're going to bring it, we'll do them both", referring to both the standard passenger EV and the one-seat cargo variant.

The Ami would not be converted to right-hand-drive for UK use; a Citroën UK spokesperson noted that its intended usage patterns make left-hand drive less of an obstacle than it would usually be, and actually makes it easier to exit the vehicle onto the kerb. Druce said: "That sounds like a big deal but, of course, due to the size of the car, the difference between having the steering wheel on the left or the right is probably only seven or eight inches - not a huge disadvantage".

As a 'Category 6' quadricycle with a top speed of 28mph, it would be subject to different homologation and MOT rules to a standard car, and will not qualify for the government's sub-£35,000 EV grant. Pricing remains unconfirmed, but Druce hinted at rough parity with the French-market Ami, suggesting an outright cost of around £6000 is on the cards.

Speaking to Autocar last year, Druce said there is a “huge desire” to bring the quirky two-seater to market here. “This is a true Citroën,” he elaborated. “This is absolutely what Citroën is all about. Its unconventional, it’s fun and it delivers on what it’s intended to be.”

The Ami is intended to propel Citroën into a new era of car-sharing and urban mobility. Crucially, it's classed as a quadricyle, like the Renault Twizy, which means it can be driven across Europe without a driving licence by those aged 16 or older.

Druce acknowledged that Citroën UK has imported a small number of Amis for assessment, stating that his recent drive in one around Coventry city centre "hasn't at all impacted on my desire to bring the car to the UK".

The French firm hopes that the Ami, which remains true to the Ami One concept in 2019, will appeal to a new generation of buyers as the appetite for more traditional entry-level cars, such as the C1 (which is unlikely to be replaced), wanes. It was launched in other European countries this summer.