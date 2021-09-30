Meet the judges: Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards

Autocar Business has launched a new awards initiative to recognise the work and contribution of in-house teams and supporting agencies in the automotive marketing and communications sector.

As we edge closer to the deadline of 2 December 2021, the judges give their thoughts on what they hope to see from entrants and reveal their top tips for delivering a winning presentation.

David Amstel

Head of campaigns, cabinet office

Great ideas - they are always at the heart of any award-winning campaign.

Top tip: keep a really clear focus on the role and impact of communications and your campaign on the end results.

Jack Carter

Automotive brand partnerships lead - UK, TikTok

Creative that drives change, in whatever form that may be. An award-winning campaign should inform, engage and, fundamentally, entertain.

Top tip: think about how your campaign has made a difference and identify exactly what it has done, creatively, that moved it from good to great.

Michelle Davis

Head of automotive, LinkedIn

I like to see the value of combined efforts, bringing different teams, technology and skills together to create real magic. Challenging at the best of times, anyone achieving this over the past 18 months deserves high praise.

Top tip: do it! Marketing teams need a boost right now following such a challenging year. Don't let the need to demonstrate innovation hold you back. Innovation can be found in lots of different places.

John Gardiner

Executive director, communications, Ford of Britain & Ireland, and corporate communications, Ford of Europe

I’m looking for strong resonance with the target audience; creativity resulting in an unexpected moment that makes you stop and look twice, perhaps even making the recipient think afresh about the brand; an element of emotion and/or humour that connects at the individual level.

Top tip: go for it! Use the awards as an opportunity to reflect on your own work and to be proud of what you and your team creates. Who knows, you may even go home with an award in your hands!

Mark Harrison

Managing director, Praga Cars Ltd