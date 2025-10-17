Hyundai's design strategy is the opposite of the more familiar Russian doll-type approach that scales the same core design up and down across a line-up.

Hyundai Design Centre boss Simon Loasby likens the approach to that of a chess set, where all the pieces on a board look different and serve different purposes, yet they’re all part of the same game. He calls it “customer-centric design”: you think of the needs of those for whom the car is created rather than trying to produce a bigger or smaller version of the car you just made.