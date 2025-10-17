BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: “The second choice is the first to not buy”: Hyundai pushes for bigger brand visibility
UP NEXT
Toyota to reveal DB12-rivalling V8 supercar in December

“The second choice is the first to not buy”: Hyundai pushes for bigger brand visibility

Having divergent models requires a strong brand – a priority for Hyundai as it defends market share

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
17 October 2025

Hyundai's design strategy is the opposite of the more familiar Russian doll-type approach that scales the same core design up and down across a line-up.

Hyundai Design Centre boss Simon Loasby likens the approach to that of a chess set, where all the pieces on a board look different and serve different purposes, yet they’re all part of the same game. He calls it “customer-centric design”: you think of the needs of those for whom the car is created rather than trying to produce a bigger or smaller version of the car you just made.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz CLA
9
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
8
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
Toyota C HR Plus review 2025 001
Toyota C-HR+
Toyota C-HR+

View all car reviews