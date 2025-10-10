BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford names new European boss as it eyes more region-focused cars

Jim Baumbick named Ford of Europe's first president in three years; remit is to build more Europe-focused cars

10 October 2025

Ford has named Jim Baumbick as its first dedicated European boss in three years, as part of a wide-reaching strategy to optimise its business in the region.

Ford of Europe hasn't had an official leader since the departure of former president Stuart Rowley in December 2022.

Rowley was indirectly replaced by Martin Sander, who was chairman of the Model E electrification division and general manager for passenger cars, but Sander left after just 18 months to return to previous employer Volkswagen.

Now Ford is filling the position once again with a long-serving member of its product development team, as it aims to “develop products relevant for European customers and drive faster, more efficient execution".

