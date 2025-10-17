BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ex-McLaren CEO Leiters lined up to replace Blume as Porsche boss

Leiters, who developed Cayenne in previous career at Porsche, set to take over as VW Group CEO Blume gives up dual role

News
Greg KableFelix Page
3 mins read
17 October 2025

Former McLaren CEO Michael Leiters is in discussion with Porsche about taking over from Oliver Blume as its CEO.

Following reports earlier today that Blume would step back from leading Porsche to focus on his other role as Volkswagen Group CEO, Porsche has now officially confirmed his "mutually agreed" early exit from the board.

The company has yet to name a successor but says "Michael Leiters, former chief executive officer of McLaren Automotive Limited, is available as a potential successor as chairman of the executive board" - and negotiations are set to begin.

